





Is Disney only for the wealthy? According to a travel guide that’s making the rounds on the internet, only those willing to pay for the VIP treatment can fully enjoy their Walt Disney World vacation.

Writer Danielle Stein Chizzik says in a Town & Country article that the only way to really get your money’s worth from Walt Disney World is to splurge on a $600 per hour VIP Tour Guide. She cites Disney being much more crowded and costly than it was in years past as justification for this expense.

Those in the know are aware of Disney’s Private VIP Tours, which cost approximately $600 per hour for a minimum of seven hours, not including tip—a price enough people are apparently willing to pay that these guides must be booked as soon as you are able (…) In return for this princely sum you get a day with a guide who can bypass all of the regular lines, including the one for the new, fabulous, and otherwise almost entirely inaccessible Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster, as many times as your lucky child’s heart desires.

The sad truth is, she’s not completely wrong. Disney has become significantly more expensive, and has become increasingly “pay-to-win” with unpopular upcharges and add-ons like Lightning Lane.

Fox Business claims that an average family Disney trip can easily top $10,000 once airfare is factored in. If you’re already in the hole thousands, some may think to themselves what’s another grand or two to make sure you maximize the return on your investment?

If you think Disney is way more expensive than it used to be, you’re definitely not imagining things. Disney World prices have massively outpaced inflation year over year. In fact, a Walt Disney World vacation has increased 3,871% over the course of the park’s 50 year lifetime.

[Source: Town & Country]