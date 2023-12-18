Disney World Annual Passholder Good-to-Go Days Start Soon!







Nearly a year after being announced, Disney World Annual Passholders won’t need reservations to visit the parks on certain days!

January 11, 2024, will kick off the new reservation-free Good-to-Go Days. Annual Passholders can finally show up to the parks whenever, kind of.

Sadly, these Good-to-Go dates won’t have a set schedule. Disney World’s official Passholder site says the following:

“Good-to-go days will be added periodically. Good-to-go days may be released days or weeks in advance. If a Passholder has an upcoming theme park reservation that becomes a good-to-go day, they will still be able to view their previous reservation in the My Plans section in My Disney Experience, but the reservation will be removed and no longer count against their maximum reservation hold.“

Considering January 11 is a weekday, it may be safe to speculate that these reservation-free dates will happen mostly during slow times and rarely. It’s doubtful that we’ll see Good-to-Go days happen on the weekends.

Thankfully, if you reserved a day and Disney decides that specific date is now Good-to-Go, you’ll be refunded your “maximum reservation hold.”

Regardless of whether you are holding an Annual Pass, you’re still subject to blackout dates. Click here to see the 2024 blackout calendar.

As a reminder, Park Hopper benefits will also change in January. Starting on the 9th, Annual Passholders won’t have to wait to visit another theme park on Disney property. Here’s how that works:

“To use the Park Hopper benefit, Annual Passholders must make a theme park reservation for the first park they plan to visit AND enter that first park prior to visiting another. Or they can enter a theme park without a reservation on a good-to-go day for that park, or after 2:00 PM (except Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays) before visiting another park.“

What do you think of this tiny bone the Mouse is throwing Annual Passholders? Let us know below.

[Source: Disney World Passhold Website]