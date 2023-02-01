





Coming to London, Paris, and Berlin this year for Disney’s 100th Anniversary is Disney Wonder of Friendship: The Experience. This pop-up exhibit allows guests to immerse themselves in multi-sensory experiences.

On the website for the event it states, “Enter a world of beautiful and enchanting installations with your friends. Venture through immersive spaces celebrating iconic Disney characters, stories and friendships. Take on adventures in the Alice in Wonderland Garden of Mystery. Find your balance on the shores of the Lilo & Stitch Ohana Bay. Say hello to a life with no worries in The Lion King Orchestral Oasis. Come light up the world together in the Mickey and Friends Wonderverse. This experience will leave you wonderstruck with one-off photos, incredible memories and a bespoke Disney memento that celebrates your friendships.”

The dates for the Disney Wonder of Friendship: The Experience are as follows:

London, May 12-23

Berlin, June 9-18

Paris, June 30 – July 9

The immersive spaces in the experience are:

Garden of Mystery : Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, guests will trek past towers and Bread-and-Butterflies through a hazy maze.

: Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, guests will trek past towers and Bread-and-Butterflies through a hazy maze. Ohana Bay : Inspired by Lilo & Stitch, guests will be transported to a Hawaiian beach through different sounds and scents, relive Lilo’s memories, and have a surfing experience.

: Inspired by Lilo & Stitch, guests will be transported to a Hawaiian beach through different sounds and scents, relive Lilo’s memories, and have a surfing experience. Orchestral Oasis : Inspired by The Lion King, this space allows guests to swing on musical swings with friends and music from the animated movie.

: Inspired by The Lion King, this space allows guests to swing on musical swings with friends and music from the animated movie. Wonderverse: A infinity room awaits guests as they pal around with Mickey and his closest friends.

Tickets have not been released for this event yet, but guests interested in partaking in this experience can sign up for email alerts for the sale dates on the official website.

DisneyUK has released a video highlighting the Disney Wonder of Friendship: The Experience on Youtube.

Would you love to visit the Disney Wonder of Friendship: The Experience? Better start buying your plane tickets to London, Paris, or Berlin.