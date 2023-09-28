Disney ‘Wish’ LEGO Sets Coming On October 1







Disney has just posted a new trailer for their upcoming film “Wish” releasing on November 22, 2023. Now we have a look at three new LEGO “Wish” sets releasing on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Let’s take a look!

“The box holds a 4-level castle from Wish, the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and includes a kitchen with a fireplace and bakery counter, a mirrored closet and a room with a removable pyramid roof.”

Detailed castle

This buildable model includes 4 characters from the Disney film, Wish – Asha, Dahlia, King Magnifico and Star – to boost role play as kids explore the castle. Kids and grown-ups alike can enjoy the detailed castle with all its mysteries.”

“Inside is a 2-level building with hinged, opening sides, a table with a smiley-face cake, cabinets with a notebook, spoon and fork, and a bedroom upstairs with a bed and fireplace. There’s also a wishing well and loads of other play accessories.”

Unique cottage and characters

The set includes 4 characters – Asha, her mom Sakina, her grandpa Sabino and Star – to encourage role play as kids explore the cottage.”

“The kit includes a marketplace with stairs and a balcony, a back room with a table, a cart, a LEGO ǀ Disney mini-doll figure and 2 LEGO ǀ Disney figures. This set helps grow kids’ confidence, sparking creative storytelling and play. It can also be added to other LEGO ǀ Disney construction sets in the series (43224 and 43231, sold separately) to expand play. Kids can also enjoy an easy and intuitive building experience with the LEGO Builder app. They can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress.

Passion for stories

This building set has 3 characters – Asha, her goat Valentino and Star – to encourage role play as kids explore daily life in the City of Rosas.”

All three sets will be released on October 1. At that point, you will likely be able to find them on Amazon, Target, and Walmart, as well as other retailers.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!