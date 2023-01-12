Disney Wins Big at Golden Globes

The 80th Golden Globes were held on January 10th, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. It aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock. The Walt Disney Company took home the most awards, nine, over all their platforms. Disney was nominated for 17 Awards.

The Walt Disney Company owns Searchlight Pictures which produced The Banshees of Inisherin, which took home three awards. Those awards were for Best Picture Musical/Comedy, Best Original Screenplay to Martin McDonagh, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical/Comedy for Colin Farrell.

The fourth film win went to Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is the first time any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have received an Acting Nomination.

On the Television side of the Award Ceremony, Disney took home five Golden Globes. ABC’s Abbott Elementary took home three of those awards including Best Comedy Series. This was an important win because a major network television show has not won this award in nine years. Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson took home the winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Tyler James Williams took home the third award for the show for Vest a performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Comedy.

Hulu had a win with Amanda Seyfried taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in The Dropout.

FX took home a win as well for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy for Jeremy Allen White’s work on The Bear.

Overall, The Walt Disney Company had a great night at the Golden Globes. What was your favorite award-winning performance?