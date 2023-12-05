Disney Will No Longer Report on Global Box Office Totals For “The Marvels”







“The Marvels” will likely go down as the lowest-grossing MCU film. Disney has just announced that while the film will remain in theaters until the new year, they will not report on the international box office.

According to Variety, Disney sent out a note to the site indicating they will no longer be reporting on the numbers.

“With ‘The Marvels’ box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title.”

After this past weekend, the movie fell to 11th place, and it only opened on November 10. We aren’t even a month out yet. For an MCU film, falling this hard after a month is not good. At last tally, it only earned $197 million globally. The film cost at least $220 million to make after receiving more than $55 million in tax credit from the UK for filming there. In total the film cost closer to $275 million plus to create.

“The Marvels” needed at least double the cost to break even (not profit,) but given the massive marketing spend, it was probably higher.

Several reasons likely factor into the failure of this film at the box office. The last couple of Marvel films have not done that well. Many fans have indicated that a decline in quality as a reason they wait for Disney+ if they watch the movies at all. Of the three leads in the film, only Captain Marvel herself was well-known. Photon and Ms. Marvel required watching Disney+ or reading comic books.

Many news outlets are blaming “misogyny” for the failure, but the top demographic opening weekend seemed to be men. According to Deadline, the breakdown went like this “65% male leaning, with 45% men over 25, 22% women over 25 (giving it the best grades at 82%), men under 25 at 20%, and women under 25 at 14%. Biggest demo was 25-34 at 33%. Diversity demos were 36% Caucasian, 27% Latino and Hispanic, 17% Black, and 14% Asian.”

This indicates that women didn’t go to see the film either. Not many did.

I think people are moving past Marvel. “Deadpool 3” is their best shot for a big audience and great numbers, but that film won’t be out until July 26, 2024.

Moving forward Disney may have to re-examine their plans for future MCU shows and films.

