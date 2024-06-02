Disney Will Leave “Inside Out 2” in Theaters For 100 Days Before Going To Streaming







Disney is going back to its strategy for “Elemental” for the release of “Inside Out 2.” They will leave the film in theaters for 100 days before they release it to streaming. With “Elemental,” the film did not do well at the start; however, by the end of summer, it had broken even and started to profit.

When “Elemental” came out, they did not say that was what they were doing. People waited, assuming it would come to Disney+ in just a few weeks. Instead, it took three months to start streaming. So, people waited to go to the theater and had to wait longer than expected for a streaming release.

This tells me that Disney thinks it will need that long to profit on “Inside Out 2” like they did with “Elemental.” Or this decision is an attempt to retrain audiences to go to the theater. Letting them know they will wait at least 100 days before they can stream the film.

Some are pointing out that this could blow up in their faces as now people know exactly how long Disney intends to wait until the film comes to streaming. They know if they wait 100 days, they can buy it digitally or see it via their Disney+ service.

Bloomberg points out that if the film succeeds, Pixar can return to normal as “event movies.” If it fails, it might call into question Disney’s plan for more sequels.

“If families show up for Inside Out 2 in the kinds of numbers Pixar used to see, it will reaffirm the studio’s standing. But if the movie fails, it will fuel concerns about the company’s relevance in an increasingly crowded animation industry and call into question whether its next films—Elio in 2025 and Toy Story 5 in 2026—are just more bets in the wrong direction.”

The box office patterns and financials for “Inside Out 2” will be incredibly important to the future of Pixar and Disney’s attempt at reversing audience training post-pandemic.

Let’s see how it goes.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!