Disney vs. DeSantis: Florida Attorney General Requests Reedy Creek Documents, Legal Action Speculated







Just when you thought the ongoing drama between Disney and Ron DeSantis culminated in the termination of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, the saga continues, seemingly with no end in sight.

Disney is accused of sneaking language into the Declaration of Restrictive Covenants and the Developer’s Agreement that allows to company to retain control over the property for at least the next 30 years, effectively stripping DeSantis’ board of any real power.

It’s being speculated that Florida may pursue legal action against the Mouse House, and now the Florida Attorney General’s office has put in a request for public records related to Disney’s last-minute agreement with the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The full request from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff James Percival reads…

Please provide copies of all emails, text messages, and other correspondence from or to employees, board members, or other affiliates of the Reedy Creek Improvement District regarding the following topic: Documents discussing agreements, covenants,or similar documents approved or considered by the Board of Supervisors on February 8, 2023. Please limit your search to documents discussing an intention or goal of circumventing, avoiding, frustrating, mitigating, of otherwise attempting to avoid the effects of anticipated actions by the Florida Governor and Florida Legislature. If you believe that individuals no longer affiliated with the Reedy Creek Improvement District may possess responsive public records that are not in you custody or control, please advise how the Attorney Generals Office may be of assistance. I ask that this request be expedited to the maximum extent possible.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly spending $1,300 to investigate how Disney was able to seemingly pull a fast one on the State.

“This essentially makes Disney the government,” Ron Peri, a member of the board, said during a meeting on Wednesday. “This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintain the roads and maintain basic infrastructure.”

Disney didn’t seem too worried about the takeover of Reedy Creek, and this might explain why.

Disney has defended the agreement with the previous board. In a statement released Wednesday, Disney said “All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law.”

This story is updating. Grab your Figment popcorn bucket, because it could get very interesting in the coming weeks and months.