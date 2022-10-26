Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up To 25% At Walt Disney World

Today there have been a few new offers for Walt Disney World resort hotel discounts. I guess since they have raised prices so much they are trying to get people to still come to Walt Disney World and stay in the hotels. If you are a Disney Visa Cardholder you can save up to 25% for early 2023 (select Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2, 2023 – February 28, 2023 and March 1, 2023 to April 30 2023.)

Like other discounts and deals the amount you save is determined by the designation of the resort. Deluxe accommodations offering a bigger discount than the value ones.

To book these accommodations you must have a valid Disney Visa card and the cardholder MUST stay in the room.

Here’s a look at what you can save!

25% Off Resorts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

20% Off Resorts

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

15% Off Resorts

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

10% Off Resorts

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Here’s the “fine print:”

Must use a valid Disney® Visa® Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit.

A Disney® Visa® Cardmember must stay in the room.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Advance reservations required.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

Honestly these discounts probably just offset any recent price hikes but it’s at least something.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!