Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Get a Free Dining Plan!







If you’re like me, you’ve got a Disney Visa card in your wallet. Occasionally, a perk or two may be helpful, but most of the time, it’s just accruing points. However, with the Disney Dining plan returning, card members will have a chance to get one for free!

Earlier this year, the Mouse offered free dining plans for Disney+ members. The return on this money-saving perk is welcome since park prices have steadily climbed over the past few years.

We spotted the announcement thanks to Blog Mickey. Although details are limited, we know that Starting on April 9th, cardholders can pick a complimentary plan on select dates offered in July, September, and December of 2024.

For each non-discounted 4-night+ stay (that includes the Park Hopper addon) booked at a WDW resort, every member of your party would get the following:

1 Quick-Service Meal Per Night of Stay

1 Table-Service Meal Per Night of Stay

1 Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage Per Night of Stay

1 Resort-Refillable Mug

There are, of course, rules and stipulations when it comes to Disney Dining Plans:

“Specific number of meals and snacks are determined by the number of nights included in the package stay. You can redeem your meals and snacks any day during your stay, until the number associated with your package has been depleted. All unused meals and snacks and the ability to use your refillable mug expire at midnight on your package reservation checkout date.“

It’s not a bad deal as long as Chase or Disney don’t add more rules and caveats. Regardless, the benefits of having a Rewards Visa don’t end there.

Members get 10% off certain food and merchandise purchases in the parks and resorts. Currently, you can also get a $400 statement credit if you spend $1,000. So, basically, if you spend one day at the park…

[Source: Blog Mickey]