Disney Visa Card Member Exclusive Dooney and Bourke Disney Dogs Tote Now Available

Disney and Dooney and Bourke have two new Disney Dogs pieces available on Disneystore.com today. One is a backpack, and the other is a tote bag that is a Disney Visa Card member exclusive for 2024.
The dogs on the bag include various canine and canine adjacent characters like Pluto, Fifi, Dinah, Bruno, Nana, Lady, Pongo, Perdita, Copper, Max, Tramp, Toby, Dodger, Georgette, Tito, Percy, Winston, Dug, Little Brother, Bolt, Sultan and Stitch.
Let’s take a look!
Disney Dogs Tote Bag – Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive 2024 -$278.00
This bag measures 11 1/2” H x 13 1/4” W x 4 3/4” D with a strap drop length of 10.”
To purchase this bag you need to use your Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card when you checkout.
“Woof! This adorable tote by Dooney & Bourke is simply pawfect for dog-loving Disney fans everywhere. This canine carry-all features favorite dog stars from across the wonderful world of Disney for a fetching fashion bag with leather finishings. Expressly made for Disney Visa Cardmembers, it’s sure to be a doggone favorite.
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Exterior pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps
- Lined
- Feet“
Disney Dogs Mini Backpack – $248
This piece measures 11 1/2” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” D with a handle drop length of 2” and a shoulder straps drop of 12″ length.
“This adorable backpack by Dooney & Bourke is simply pawfect for dog-loving Disney fans everywhere…
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Goldtone hardware
- Top carry handle
- Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps
- Lined
- Feet“
These pieces are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.