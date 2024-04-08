Disney Visa Card Member Exclusive Dooney and Bourke Disney Dogs Tote Now Available







Disney and Dooney and Bourke have two new Disney Dogs pieces available on Disneystore.com today. One is a backpack, and the other is a tote bag that is a Disney Visa Card member exclusive for 2024.

The dogs on the bag include various canine and canine adjacent characters like Pluto, Fifi, Dinah, Bruno, Nana, Lady, Pongo, Perdita, Copper, Max, Tramp, Toby, Dodger, Georgette, Tito, Percy, Winston, Dug, Little Brother, Bolt, Sultan and Stitch.

Let’s take a look!

This bag measures 11 1/2” H x 13 1/4” W x 4 3/4” D with a strap drop length of 10.”

To purchase this bag you need to use your Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card when you checkout.

“Woof! This adorable tote by Dooney & Bourke is simply pawfect for dog-loving Disney fans everywhere. This canine carry-all features favorite dog stars from across the wonderful world of Disney for a fetching fashion bag with leather finishings. Expressly made for Disney Visa Cardmembers, it’s sure to be a doggone favorite.

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure

Exterior pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps

Lined

Feet“

This piece measures 11 1/2” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” D with a handle drop length of 2” and a shoulder straps drop of 12″ length.

“This adorable backpack by Dooney & Bourke is simply pawfect for dog-loving Disney fans everywhere…

Screen art on coated cotton*

Stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Goldtone hardware

Top carry handle

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps

Lined

Feet“

These pieces are available now!

