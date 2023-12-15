Disney Vacation Club To Hike Prices in 2024. Is DVC Worth it?







What? Disney is raising prices? It must be another day ending in “y.” Yeah, DVC is about to increase the direct selling price at three resorts starting on January 30th, 2024.

DVC Fan posted the updated pricing schedule this week. The new pricing schedule will affect the following Disney Vacation Club properties:

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Aulani (Disney Vacation Club Villas)

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

An official e-mail warning of the news costs greeted members of the Disney Vacation Club:

“Be sure to save before the price-per-Vacation Point increases at Disney’s Riviera Resort and AULANI Resort from $217 to $225, and at The Villas at Disneyland ® Hotel from $230 to $239 on 1/30!”

The Riviera Resort is already a bit of a waste of money. Check out the review of Disney’s “luxury” DVC hotel from Bright Sun Travels below.

However, the Riviera isn’t getting the biggest increase. The Villas at Disneyland Hotel claim victory with a nine-buck hike instead of the competing $8.

Personally, I’ve always found the DVC thing to be confusing as heck. Being a Floridian, I don’t need a timeshare. The beach is 20 minutes from my door, and Orlando is roughly an hour away.

Having to pay monthly and yearly dues to maybe spend a few nights in a college dorm-style room at the fanciest new resort doesn’t strike me as a good use of my funds. Then again, people who find themselves traveling here from out of state could benefit, I guess.

Come to think of it, if you’re ever in Orlando and you see signs offering discount tickets, odds are you’ll need to sit through a timeshare presentation before you get them. It’s a pretty old trick, but it may be worth it if you’re willing to be held captive for an hour or two.

The last time we covered DVC properties was when Fort Wilderness was being revamped to include fancy new cabins. Do you think the DVC is worth the cost? Let us know below!

[Source: DVC Fan’s Website]

[Source: Official DVC ]