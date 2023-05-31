Disney Using Shop Disney To Offer Indiana Jones Merchandise To Disney+ Subscribers

Disney is offering special access to ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ merchandise today through June 8th for US Disney+ subscribers.
Disney must be really desperate to get their Disney+ subscriptions up by the end of the quarter on June 30th. If someone pays the price to join Disney+ for access to the merchandise and then cancels, Disney gets to count it as a subscriber for the quarter.
Otherwise, why offer the items only to Disney+ subscribers first? Especially when the Funko Pop is already out and the RSVLTS shirts are available on their website already.
RSVLTS Indiana Jones Tiki Button Down Shirt – $72
Size S-4XL
“Why choose one favorite Indiana Jones movie when you can wear three? ”The Indy Tiki” shirt by RSVLTS features iconic images inspired by the original trilogy and presented in a colorfully dramatic Tiki style. To name just a few, there’s Indiana running from the boulder, his famous hat and whip, Marion, Sallah, the headpiece to the Staff of Ra and a snake (sorry, Indy). Classically styled and effortlessly cool, this soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX™ button down shirt is a great discovery for any Indiana Jones fan.
- Allover Tiki pattern featuring icons from the original Indiana Jones trilogy
- Full button front
- Button collar
- Chest pocket
- Turned-up cuffs
- Yoke seam on back
- Pleat on back
- Shirttail hem
- Indiana Jones label
- RSVLTS tag“
RSVLTS Dr. Jones Button Down Shirt – $72
Sizes S-4XL
“No introductions necessary, the iconic fedora and whip say it all on this Indiana Jones ”Dr. Jones” KUNUFLEX™ shirt by RSVLTS. The allover print features Indy’s famous accessories and a skull inspired by Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Classically styled and effortlessly cool, this button down shirt is made for adventure.
- Allover pattern of skulls and Indiana Jones’ hat and rope
- Full button front
- Button collar
- Chest pocket
- Turned-up cuffs
- Yoke seam on back
- Pleat on back
- Shirttail hem
- Indiana Jones label
- RSVLTS tag“
RSVLTS Indiana Jones “It’s the Mileage” Shirt – $72
Sizes S-4XL
‘‘It’s not the years, honey, it’s the mileage.” This famous line that Indy spoke to Marion in Raiders of the Lost Ark inspires this KUNUFLEX™ short sleeve shirt by RSVLTS. The classically styled and effortlessly cool button-down shirt features an allover map pattern, like the ones often seen in Indiana Jones movies, that highlights key locations from the original film trilogy. Destined to be a go-to favorite that you’ll wear again and again and, like Indy, it will always look great no matter how many miles it logs.
- Allover Indiana Jones map pattern
- Full button front
- Button collar
- Chest pocket
- Turned-up cuffs
- Yoke seam on back
- Pleat on back
- Shirttail hem
- Indiana Jones label
- RSVLTS tag“
Indiana Jones Staff of RA Limited Release Pin – $17.99
“Illuminate your pin collection with this ancient treasure from the Valley of the Kings. As seen in the Indiana Jones film classic Raiders of the Lost Ark, this bas relief sculpted Headpiece of the Staff of RA will become the new focus of pin trading adventurers.
- Limited Release
- Replicates the Headpiece of the Staff of RA
- Bas relief sculpted pin
- Faceted gem centerpiece
- Antiqued gold finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp
- Round pin backs
- Approx 1 3/4 diameter“
Indiana Jones Talking Action Figure – $29.99
“The legendary archeology professor Indiana Jones was rarely at a loss for words, and he’s certainly got a lot to say for himself as this talking action figure. Featured in his classic outfit, complete with Fedora hat, he comes with button activated character phrases and motion activated sound effects, plus his trusty revolver and whip!
- Button activated character phrases
- Motion activated sound effects!
- Features 14 points of articulation
- Includes revolver and whip accessories, which fit in figure’s hand
- Inspired by the Indiana Jones saga
- Ages 3+
- Requires 3 x LR44 button cell batteries, included
- Indiana Jones: 10 1/2” H x 4 1/4” W x 2 1/4” D“
Indiana Jones Tumber – $27.99
“Going on archeological adventures around the world can be thirsty work so it’s important to stay hydrated. This stainless steel tumbler features a simulated leather band inspired by the legendary Indiana Jones and picturing his iconic fedora hat and whip! This is one treasure you will really dig.
- Stainless steel body
- Simulated brown leather band
- Band features ”Indiana Jones” logo with hat and whip on one side
- Features Indiana Jones silhouette on other side
- Detachable lid with sliding sipper opening
- Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- 7” H x 3 2/5” Diameter
- Holds 20oz.“
Indiana Jones Mouse Ear Headband – $34.99
This one is even a pre-order for June 21st.
“This is a treasure that Indiana Jones would definitely be excited to find. The legendary archeologist’s iconic fedora hat is replicated in simulated suede and incorporated into this classic ear headband. The detailed design even includes his braided whip which is attached to the hat for easy access. The distinctive ”Indiana Jones” logo is embroidered on the outside of this action-packed headband.
- Soft padded plush ears
- Simulated suede fedora hat
- Hat features simulated leather band
- Includes attached simulated leather braided whip
- Plush headband exterior
- Embroidered ”Indiana Jones” logo on headband exterior
- Non-slip velour interior“
Indiana Jones Costume Set Kids – $32.99
“Now they can imagine themselves as the legendary Indiana Jones as they play out some of their favorite scenes or even create their own new ones with this costume accessory set for kids. The set includes a bag of gems and coins, whip, machete and his iconic fedora hat.
- Set includes bag with five gems and five coins, play machete, play whip and fedora hat
- Inspired by the Indiana Jones series of movies
- Ages 3+
- Plastic
- Whip: 50”
- Packaging: 17 3/4” H x 15” x 2 1/3” D“
Indiana Jones Messenger Bag – $39.99
“Great for when you’re on your next archeological adventure in some exotic location, or even for everyday use around town, this messenger bag is inspired by the iconic one carried by Indiana Jones. The sturdy cotton canvas design features a simulated leather shoulder strap so it leaves you hands free in case you need them to fend off baddies or carry a coffee!
- Cotton canvas bag
- Flap closure with snap fasteners
- Interior pocket
- Adjustable simulated leather shoulder strap with metal buckle
- Body: 100% cotton
- Shoulder strap: PVC
- 10 1/4” H x 9 7/8” W x 3 1/8” D“
Indiana Jones Faux Button T-Shirt Kids – $24.99
Sizes 2-14
“Yes, you are seeing double when viewing this fun shirt. The trompe l’oeil design appears to feature Indiana Jones’ button down shirt over a t-shirt with the movie’s iconic logo. On closer inspection you’ll realize it’s actually just a regular t-shirt with deceptive artwork. It’s a shirt fans of the adventurous archeologist will dig.
- Screen art
- Design shows faux button down shirt over t-shirt
- Ribbed crew neck
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester“
Indiana Jones Tie-Dye T-Shirt – $32.99
Sizes S – 3X
“The Indiana Jones logo, complete with signature fedora hat and whip is central to the design of this tee. Inspired by Dial of Destiny, the latest movie involving the intrepid archeologist, this t-shirt features an allover printed tie-dye effect so you’ll look good when heading out on your next adventure.
- Indiana Jones logo screen art
- Printed faux tie-dye
- Ribbed crew neck
- Contrast stitching
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester“
Indiana Jones Funko POP! – $12.99
“This Indiana Jones Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head by Funko is one treasure you won’t have to dig deep into your pockets to acquire. The legendary archeologist is featured in his iconic fedora hat and leather jacket and perched atop a base with his name molded into the design.
- # 1355 in the Pop! Vinyl series
- Fully sculpted vinyl figure
- Bobble-head action
- Base with Indiana Jones logo plate
- Comes boxed
- Inspired by the Indiana Jones movies
- Part of the Indiana Jones Pop! Vinyl Collection by Funko“
If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can get early access to these items now. If you aren’t, some of the pieces are available on other sites now, without the upcharge. Or if you wait, most of these items will probably be available on June 9th.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
