Disney’s Upcoming ‘Primos’ Animated Show Faces Backlash







Over the past few days, Disney has been getting backlash regarding its upcoming animated series Primos. We’ve seen that the adverse reactions have been on Twitter and Instagram. Over at YouTube, the show’s intro theme gets 25K dislikes VS 1.8K likes.

First, let’s look at what Primos is. From the Disney Channel’s official synopsis:

“From Emmy Award-nominated creator and executive producer Natasha Kline, “Primos” introduces Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with big dreams, determined to find what makes her extraordinary. When her 12 chaotic cousins (“primos” in Spanish) move in for the summer, they help her discover her true self. The series is inspired by Kline’s childhood experiences with her extended multicultural Mexican American family.”

It seems pretty run-of-the-mill for a kids’ show. So, why such hostility?

According to some on social media, Primos is inauthentic regarding representation. The claims so far include incorrect grammar, stereotypes, racism, and one of the characters’ names allegedly meaning the slang word for “vagina.”

The Disney Channel still has the video up on YouTube. However, the company has turned comments off. What a surprise…

Thankfully, the discussion regarding Primos is continuing elsewhere. One such place is in the replies to this post from Owlphibia. Within, we see that one of the voice actors and even the show’s creator (Natasha Kline) are responding to the negativity.

Posts are saying that Disney had pulled the intro video down from Twitter. However, the users posting and deleting the Primos theme were not official Disney accounts.

THE CREATOR FR UNIRONICALLY ADMITTED TO NOT RESEARCHING HISPANIC CULTURE FOR THIS SHOW ABOUT HISPANICS AINT NOOO WAYYY LMFAOOO. NAH BRUH Like this shits ass 😭 https://t.co/GgjLQD6iSa pic.twitter.com/tsCLI1nsvx — ❄️DJ Warner🌙 (@DJWarnerStage) June 15, 2023

It will be interesting to see how Disney reacts to this. It touched a nerve with those directly involved in the show’s production.

I dislike the purity tests currently being used regarding who can create certain types of stories and art. So, trying to blame the showrunner for not being the correct percentage of a race seems like a silly criticism.

[Source: Twitter]