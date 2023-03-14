Disney Unveils New TRON Lightcycle Run Merchandise







Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, TRON Lightcycle Run, will open to the public on April 4, 2023. Now Disney has given us a look at some of the upcoming merchandise for the attraction. They also officially announced that the Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. has been renamed to Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

The newly refurbished Tomorrowland Launch Depot will feature an all-new retail experience where you can personalize your own “Program” through the TRON Identity Program that includes a customizable action figure and identity chip that can be used to “re-program” additional merch. pic.twitter.com/PR6ZitrdDF — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 14, 2023

The merchandise will only be available at the Magic Kingdom. Disney is hoping to bring 1980s nostalgia to the collection, according to Taryn Jonson, Senior Manager for Brand Merchandising with Global Product Creation.

“There are generations of guests now visiting Walt Disney World who grew up playing the TRON video games and imagining their bicycles were Lightcycles. These collections have a dash of 1980s nostalgia mixed with entertaining items that continue the thrills of this new Tomorrowland attraction at home.”

“Back to the Arcade”

The ‘Back to the Arcade’ collection features items reflective of Flynn’s Arcade from the original film. Backpacks that look like the TRON arcade cabinet and light signs for your walls.

Retro action figures.

“Thrill of the Race” Collection

This collection of racing-inspired apparel features lightcycles.

Other clothing items, like the shirts in the featured image, will also be available.

Sam Flynn’s Replica Helmet and Tron jacket will be available.

A unique helmet bag will also be available:

TRON Identity Program

A new retail offering, the Tron Identity Program, offers guests a chance to make their own customized “program” action figure and identity chip. These can be used “to “re-program” other merchandise such as the interactive Identity Discs and Remote Control Lightcycles.”

I’m sure it will be expensive. You must have a reservation for this experience. Those can be made starting on March 21.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!