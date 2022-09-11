Disney Unveils ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Disney+ Trailer

Yesterday Disney unveiled a bunch of trailers for upcoming shows and films, among those was a trailer for the highly debated ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ show coming to Disney+. The show has received a lot of pushback from fans because the main character from the franchise, Benjamin Gates, played by Nicolas Cage, isn’t even appearing. The new show is focusing on looking at history from the perspective of someone from not from the United States.

“a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

Here is the trailer:

The Disney+ show stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith and Harvey Keitel. It is directed by Jon Turteltaub with Jerry Bruckheimer direction. Original ‘National Treasure’ writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley also wrote the script for this show. Oh and Justin Bartha is back as Riley Poole. Fans are loving that.

The show will debut on Disney+ December 14th with the first two episodes of the 10-episde season.

Personally, I don’t see why they couldn’t bring Nic Cage back for this show, but Disney apparently did try to get every other cast member back. He could have easily worked as part of this season. The backlash has led to “tentative plans” for a season 2 that would involve the Benjamin Gates character. Given how people are so excited about seeing Riley in the trailer, Disney really should have tried to get more cast back to hand it off to the next generation.

After seeing the trailer I do plan on watching the show. I think the premise is an interesting idea and overall it doesn’t look terrible. Being that I love history and the ‘National Treasure’ franchise I will give it a chance, but they need to give the fans Benjamin Gates in some capacity soon.

