Disney Unveils Look At New Audio Animatronics For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney has just released a look at some of their upcoming animatronics for the Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure retheme. The look includes Louis, Mama Odie, Prince Ralphie, Charlotte, and Tiana. The video was shared on TikTok and Instagram.
During the sequence, they talk about the history of audio-animatronics and Walt Disney’s desire to take a moving bird and turn it into something more.
These animatronics are definitely more!
You can see these animatronics in action soon when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World this summer. It is also coming soon to Disneyland.
