Disney Unveils EPCOT’s Walt the Dreamer Statue at the D23 Expo

The D23 Expo kicks off today, but last night there was a media preview. Today the Disney Parks Blog has shared some of the exhibits in the ‘Wonderful World of Dreams’ display at the event. Among the upcoming attractions displayed is the statue of Walt Disney for EPCOT’s upcoming ‘Dreamers Point.”

The statue of Walt will be called “Walt the Dreamer.”

It’s interesting and probably a good idea to include this statue at D23 given that many are concerned the Walt Disney Company is trying to distance themselves from Walt himself. After they didn’t include his opening day speech at the Disneyland anniversary and the rumors about renaming Walt Disney World to just Disney World, the company received a lot of complaints and push back. If nothing else it might be a show of goodwill towards the parks fans, or an appeasement, depending on upcoming announcements.

This confirms that Dreamers Point is still on track to be included in the EPCOT re-imagining. The concept art for the statue was shown at last year’s Destination D23 event so it’s good to see that it’s still moving forward. Disney has already canceled some expansion and re-theme projects at Walt Disney World’s second park after the pandemic. Plans keep changing, but the intent seems to be to move forward on ‘Dreamers Point’ and the Walt Disney Statue.

The Disney Parks Blog posted the following:

“At Destination D23 last year, we shared a look at a new Walt Disney statue, created by Imagineers for a special area in EPCOT called Dreamers Point. Inside the pavilion, you’ll see the statue that we can now share will be called “Walt the Dreamer,” which will inspire guests as he gazes out at EPCOT, encouraging everyone to follow their dreams right along with him.”

Hopefully Walt Disney is going to stay a key park of the Walt Disney Company as he’s as much an icon as Mickey Mouse. Like him or hate him there would not be a Walt Disney Company without him and his brother Roy.

