Disney Unveils a Talking Dug From “UP!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney NewsWalt Disney World

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
Today, Disney debuted a new version of Dug, the dog from Pixar’s “UP!” Thanks to his collar, Dug can now talk. Guests who want to meet Dug can find him at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Previously, Dug met guests at the Wilderness Explorers Club House, but now, like Kevin, he can be found in the Discovery Island area. When he appears, it is random, and no set times are posted.

Thanks to Blog Mickey, we have a look at the new talking version of the popular character:

 


I hope you get to meet him!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Full credit to Blog Mickey.


