Disney Turns Off Comments On ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Trailer on YouTube







Disney recently dropped the trailer for the upcoming CGI’ Mufasa: The Lion King’ film and was met with a lot of comments and downvotes. The trailer was being ratioed hard with far more downvotes to upvotes. So what did Disney do? They labeled the video “for kids” and got the comments turned off.

Many people don’t love what they see. Many argue that the film feels like a direct replay of the original animated “Lion King” film.

Many more are tired of the “soulless remakes” that Disney keeps cranking out.

This criticism even prompted the director Barry Jenkins to respond to someone on X, saying that the original “Lion King” film was not soulless but a “potent vessel for communal empathy.”

People aren’t arguing that the original is “soulless” but that this new film seems like a repeat of the CGI film that many felt lacked the soul of the original.

This opinion was reflected heavily in the comments on the trailer, which are now turned off. Disney even turned off comments on the CGI “Lion King” trailer from five years ago.

Perhaps they just decided to mark it as children’s content and were worried about what kids would see. But many think they did it to control the narrative about the film.

We don’t know what Disney’s intention is. However, we do know is that Disney films are not performing well at the box office as of late. This film has huge shoes to fill after the huge success of the 2019 remake.

Only time will tell how ‘Mufasa’ does when it releases on December 20, 2024.

Here is the official synopsis.

“”Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

Why do you think they did it? Comment and let us know.