Disney Trivia Time – Toy Story 2







Toy Story is undoubtedly the most popular and endearing franchise within the Pixar catalog. It introduced us to timeless characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Rex, and reconnected us with classic childhood favorites like Mr. Potato Head, Slinky Dog, and Barbie. Toy Story even has a land of its own in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

With the limitless popularity of the Toy Story franchise, let take a few minutes to drill in on some trivia from one of the films from the franchise – Toy Story 2. Enjoy these half-dozen trivia questions (don’t worry – this trivia challenge is super-informal -you won’t be graded).

Question 1: What is the name of the toy store where Woody meets the Roundup Gang?

Answer: Al’s Toy Barn, owned by Al McWhiggin (played by the frantic Wayne Knight).

Question 2: In addition to Woody and Jessie, can you name the other two members of the Roundup Gang?

Answers: Bullseye (Woody’s horse) and Stinky Pete. Officially, Pete’s name is simply “Prospector,” but Woody chides him with this odorous nickname, and it stuck!

Question 3: In the heartbreaking scene where Jessie is left in a donations box by her former child owner Emily, we hear a heart wrenching song titled “When She Loved Me.” Who sang this song for the film?

Answer: Music legend Sarah McLachlan. While McLachlan performed the song, it was written by Disney Legend Randy Newman.

Question 4: You know that old toy repairman (“The Cleaner”) who is hired by Al McWhiggin to repair Woody and shine up all the toys before their trip to a Japanese museum? What is his name?

(Hint – you’ve seen him before in the Pixar universe.)

Answer: Geri, the chess player from the Pixar short Geri’s Game. The chess wizard was updated a bit for his new role, but Pixar storytellers and animators found it easier to modify an existing character than to create a completely new one.

Question 5: When Andy first discovers his new Roundup Gang toys at the end of the film, what name does he give Jessie?

Answer: Bazooka Jane. Much like Evil Dr. Porkchop (Hamm) and One-Eyed Bart (Mr. Potato Head), Andy gave Jessie a playful name to match up with his vivid imagination. Andy later learned Jessie’s real name when he pulled the cord on her back and she spoke her name. As such, Andy introduced her to Bonnie as “Jessie” at the end of Toy Story 3.

Question 6: On what famous television character and toy is Woody based?

Answer: Howdy Doody. The iconic puppet, and the star of his own western/frontier-themed television show, was hugely popular in American culture from 1947 through 1960. “It’s Howdy Doody time!”

How'd you do?

