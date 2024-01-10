Disney Treasure Cruise Line Opens Auditions For Moana Actors!







This could be a dream come true for Moana fans! The cruise liner Disney Treasure needs actors for the on-board stage production of the 2016 animated film! So, do you have what it takes to be stuck out at sea for multiple days while surrounded by non-stop Disney theming?

Disney Cruise Line Blog reports that auditions have opened up for roles for The Tale of Moana. We’re not talking about bit parts or being cast as background shrubbery.

Disney Auditions will interview potential Treasure performers starting on January 30th in Los Angeles. Here’s who and what the Walt Disney Company is looking for:

MOANA : Female identifying performer. 18+ to play 16. Strong mezzo to Belt to C#5. The next great chief of the fictional Polynesian island of Motunui; a teenage girl with an inherited love of the sea and voyaging. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

YOUNG MOANA : Female identifying performer. A youthful 18+ to play 8 years old. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

MAUI : Male identifying performer. 18+ to play 18-35. Baritone to F4. A shapeshifting demigod of the wind and sea; also, a charmer who's used to getting what he wants. Boyishly handsome, and quick on his feet, he's a strong mover with natural showbiz instincts. Specifically seeking performers to put their own spin on the character. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

GRAMMA TALA : Female identifying performer. 40s and above. Alto to E3 to G4. Moana's eccentric and fun-loving grandmother; an expert storyteller. Warm with a great sense of humor. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

TUI : Male identifying performer. 30s to 40s. Baritone to F#4. Moana's father and the chief of Motunui; firm, but he has a weak spot for his daughter. Doubles in the ensemble. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

SINA : Female identifying performer. 30s to 40s. Mezzo Belt to C#5. Moana's mother and an authority figure within the village of Motunui. Doubles in the ensemble. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

TAMATOA : Any gender to play any gender. 30s. Flexible Vocal Range. A fabulous crab and collector of flashy objects. A big personality with razor sharp comic timing and a huge, unique voice. Bette Midler, David Bowie, Mae West, and Lady Gaga all in one. Specifically seeking a magnetic performer with a unique, creative spirit. Doubles in the ensemble. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

MATAI VASA: Male identifying performer. 50s. Bari/Tenor G4. Chief Ancestor of the people of Motunui. A commanding presence and a great, athletic mover. Doubles in the ensemble. Will also portray other roles/ensemble within repertory.

Those looking to audition to perform aboard the Treasure will need to have the following prepared:

16 bars of a vocal selection of your choice with sheet music. Select material you have a organic connection with that tells a story, that you bring to life is an honest way.

Auditions will occur at 10 AM at Screenland Studios, located at 10501 Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood.

