Disney To “Simplify” Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane







Today Disney made five announcements regarding changes coming to Walt Disney World on bookings for 2024. They plan to bring back the Disney Dining Plan and remove Park Reservation requirements for some guests. They are also working towards simplifying the Genie+ experience.

Genie+ has been quite unpopular with guests since it replaced FastPass. Under the new system, guests need to pay a daily rate, per guest, on top of the ridiculously high ticket prices, to use the system. Rates have climbed as high as $35 per day, for a family of four, that’s $140 extra just to be able to use a system that replaced another one that was free.

Individual Lighting Lane is another upcharge that guests may choose. This allows a guest to purchase a pass to guarantee a seat on a popular attraction without waiting in line for long periods of time. Some attractions only offer this option and a Virtual Queue spot if you can get one.

Here’s what Disney says:

“Simplifying the Disney Genie+ experience: We have heard from guests that they would like ways to plan with Disney Genie+ service and individual Lightning Lane selections before the day of their park visit, and we want you to know we are working on ways guests may do this for visits in 2024. Our goal is to give you the opportunity to spend less time planning in the park and more time enjoying your visit with friends and family. While we are not yet able to share specific details, we look forward to sharing more information at a later date. ”

Basically, someday, down the road, you will be able to pick your attractions and pay for your Lighting Lane selections before your park day. As of now, you can only buy your Genie+ option on the day of your visit. That way Disney is sure to charge you the maximum amount based on crowd levels. People used to be able to purchase their Genie+ add-on for a set $15 per day/ per guest fee, but Disney changed it when they realized they could charge far more day by day.

FastPass+ used to allow guests to book their attractions in advance. The issue is that it meant those guests coming in for the day might not have full availability. If Disney offers Individual Lightning Lanes ahead of your visit, it could wipe out availability for many other guests. I’m sure this perk will come with an added cost or caveats. We shall see.

Nothing has been announced or changed yet. It’s all at a “later date.”

What do you think? Will this make it better or worse?

