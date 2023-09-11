Disney To Sell Disney 100 Legacy Animated Film Box Set For $1,500

Disney is once again doing whatever it can to make some money before the end of the fiscal year. This time, they are offering a 100 animated movie collection that spans the company’s history for $1,500. It will come with Blu-Ray disks.
The box set will include films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar as a three-volume set that unfolds into a storybook. Also included are digital codes for every movie in the set, crystal “Disney100” Mickey ears, a certificate of authenticity, and a lithograph for the upcoming “Wish” film.
Pre-orders launch on September 18th with a release date of November 14. Pre-orders in time to count for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and a release date in time for Christmas.
Disney posted this video:
Here’s what films are included in the set:
1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
2. Pinocchio (1940)
3. Fantasia (1940)
4. Dumbo (1941)
5. Bambi (1942)
6. Saludos Amigos (1943)
7. The Three Caballeros (1945)
8. Make Mine Music (1946)
9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)
10. Melody Time (1948)
11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
12. Cinderella (1950)
13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)
14. Peter Pan (1953)
15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)
16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)
17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)
19. The Jungle Book (1967)
20. The Aristocats (1970)
21. Robin Hood (1973)
22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
23. The Rescuers (1977)
24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)1
25. The Black Cauldron (1985)
26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
27. Oliver & Company (1988)
28. The Little Mermaid (1989)
29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
31. Aladdin (1992)
32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
33. The Lion King (1994)
34. A Goofy Movie (1995)
35. Pocahontas (1995)
36. Toy Story (1995)
37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)
38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
39. Hercules (1997)
40. Mulan (1998)
41. A Bug’s Life (1998)
42. Tarzan (1999)
43. Toy Story 2 (1999)
44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)
45. The Tigger Movie (2000)
46. Dinosaur (2000)
47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)
50. Return to Never Land (2002)
51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)
52. Treasure Planet (2002)
53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
55. Finding Nemo (2003)
56. Brother Bear (2003)
57. Home on the Range (2004)
58. The Incredibles (2004)
59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
60. Chicken Little (2005)
61. Cars (2006)
62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)
63. Ratatouille (2007)
64. Wall•E (2008)
65. Tinker Bell (2008)
66. Bolt (2008)
67. Up (2009)
68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)
69. Toy Story 3 (2010)
70. Tangled (2010)
71. Cars 2 (2011)
72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)
73. Brave (2012)
74. Frankenweenie (2012)
75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
76. Monsters University (2013)
77. Planes (2013)
78. Frozen (2013)
79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)
80. Big Hero 6 (2014)
81. Inside Out (2015)
82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)
83. Zootopia (2016)
84. Finding Dory (2016)
85. Moana (2016)
86. Cars 3 (2017)
87. Coco (2017)
88. Incredibles 2 (2018)
89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
90. Toy Story 4 (2019)
91. Frozen 2 (2019)
92. Onward (2020)
93. Soul (2020)
94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
95. Luca (2021)
96. Encanto (2021)
97. Turning Red (2022)
98. Lightyear (2022)
99. Strange World (2022)
100. Elemental (2023)
It breaks down to about $15 per Blu-Ray, which isn’t a bad deal overall, but $1,500 is a big ask for many people.
