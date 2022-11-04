Disney To Raise Hulu With Live TV Prices on December 8, 2022

Previously we have discussed Disney’s ad supported tiers coming to their channels and price changes, but I felt it important to remind Hulu with Live TV subscribers that the price hike is coming on December 8, 2022.

The price for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) will increase $5. Going from $69.99 per month to $74.99 per month.

Hulu with Live TV was originally only $39.99 but since Disney has taken over it’s increased more than once. It went up to $54.99 in 2019 and then it was raised up to $64.99 and again to $69.99. Since it started it has almost doubled in price and it’s been under Disney.

Last November Disney forced customers who had the Hulu with Live TV to take Disney+ and ESPN+ with their subscription and raised the cost to $69.99 then. They also used the combo to fuel larger subscriber numbers for Disney+. Here we are a year later and now the price is going to $74.99

Notices were sent out to subscribers. Here’s the one we received:

“Hi XXXXXXXXXXX, The price of Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) will increase from $69.99/month to $74.99/month beginning on 12/08/22. The price adjustment will be reflected in your first billing cycle on or after December 8. Your payment method on file will be charged the new price unless you cancel before the start of your first billing cycle on or after December 8. As always, it’s easy to switch back and forth between our subscription plans. Explore all of our plan options to find the one that best fits your viewing needs, or to cancel, visit your Account page. If you choose to switch or cancel, note this legacy plan (Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads)) will not be offered after December 8, 2022. We are always here to help. For any questions, please visit our Help Center for more information.

The Hulu Team”

You can cancel if you do not want to pay more but they make sure you know that they consider this plan “legacy” and it is also going away for new subscribers on December 8 2022.

Disney keeps pushing costs higher across the board, but there are other options now. I wonder how far they can stretch fan goodwill before fans decide it isn’t worth the cost?

What do you think? Comment and let us know!