Disney To Offer Park Specific Genie+ At Varying Prices







If you didn’t already think Genie+ wasn’t confusing enough, Disney has just made it even more so. In an effort to make people hate the service even more, they have just initiated park-specific pricing now. There is a bit of an upside as it does lower prices at some parks.

@ScottGustin on Twitter posted this image showing what the choices will look like beginning June 27.

If you want multiple parks and have a hopper ticket, the price is staying about the same as it was for Genie+ before.

It’s also important to note that if one park sells out of Genie+ passes for the day, the multiple park passes will also become unavailable.

An important note: “Multiple Parks” is essentially the same as the current Genie+ product. If you have a Park Hopper and plan to hop, with “Multiple Parks” selected you’re not going to bypass PH Genie+ rules. You still have to wait until after 2pm to book Genie+ at your 2nd park. pic.twitter.com/6Vs88hDnVp — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 23, 2023



Here is the announcement from Disney:

“As we recently shared, we are working on ways to simplify the Disney Genie+ service, including offering the ability to plan before the day of your visit, which many Guests have asked for. We plan to share more news in the future, but in the meantime, we also want to improve the experience for guests using the service as it exists today, so we will be making an update as we continue to listen to guests.

Beginning June 27, Guests at Walt Disney World will now purchase Disney Genie+ service based on how they want to visit. Guests will be able to select either a single-park option or a multiple-parks option, subject to availability. With this update, prices may now be lower at some Walt Disney World theme parks compared to others. Guests will continue to be able to purchase Disney Genie+ service through the My Disney Experience app on the day of their visit.

We will continue to listen to guest feedback, and look forward to sharing more information about updates to Disney Genie+ in the future.”

While this is an example of one day, I worry about how high the prices will go at The Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios or for the multiple park passes. If Disney thinks they can mine more money from guests, they will, regardless of Bob Iger saying he was going to do something about the ridiculous prices.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!