Disney To Offer Add On Perks To Jollywood Nights For Paying D23 Members







Earlier this year Disney announced that they would be adding a new holiday special-ticketed, after-hours event to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Even pay walling the popular “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” nighttime holiday spectacular. They got to try and make additional money somehow right?

Now they’ve found yet another way to try and scrape more money from guests. This time D23 Gold Members, because they’re a tried and true money maker for Disney.

On two nights, November 27th and 29th, D23 Gold members can pay $20 (plus $3 processing charge) on top of their event ticket, to partake in an “exclusive D23 add-on experience.”

The special event will include reserved viewing for Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! and a special D23 Fa La La La Lounge at PizzePrizzo.

The $23 D23 charge is on top of the $159 per person ticket into the event. One of the perks listed is “charging station” availability. (I wish I was kidding.)

Fa La La La Lounge will offer:

Light Food & Beverage Options

Charging Stations

Photo Opportunity

Maybe for the food, I can see an extra $23. There is a Commemorative gift and “credential” too.

However, it just feels like a way to try and increase revenue off of this event, but it’s only for two days.

Tickets will go on sale on the D23 site, Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 pm. ET.

Here is the fine print:

D23 Gold Members may reserve an event ticket for themselves and three (3) guests.

Each attendee must have a Disney Jollywood Nights event ticket AND a D23 event add-on ticket in their possession for entry into the D23 Lounge & Reserved Viewing Area at Disney Jollywood Nights.

Please note, this event DOES NOT include a Disney Jollywood Nights special event ticket, theme park admission ticket, or park reservation to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World Resort.

There are a limited number of event tickets available. D23 Gold Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving event tickets.

D23 Gold Members who do not bring their membership card and event ticket(s) may not be admitted to the event. Membership card may be a physical card or a digital membership card found in the D23 app.

Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.

Ticketed Gold Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Gold Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!