Disney To Make Changes To Park Reservations in 2024







Today Disney made a few announcements regarding the Walt Disney World Resort. The big one is the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but other announcements were made, including changes to the Park Reservation System and “Good-to-Go Days” for Annual Passholders and Cast Members.

The Disney Park Pass system has been fraught with issues since it started. Many have been asking for its removal, and it seems that Disney is finally walking it back for some ticket holders.

Starting on January 9, 2024, some guests will no longer need to make Park Reservations ahead of visiting.

Guest with the day of tickets will not be required to make reservations for a park. However, guests with annual passes are still required to do so. I wonder if this is Disney’s more polite way of stopping an “unfavorable attendance mix” where they don’t make as much money on AP holders.

“Starting with park visits on Jan. 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. You heard that right! When getting your ticket, you will simply select a start date for Jan. 9, 2024 or later, complete your purchase and then you will be all set! For reference, date-based tickets are the standard ticket option we offer to guests. For other admission types, including non-dated tickets, theme park reservations may be required to help us continue managing attendance and delivering a great experience for everyone.”

Disney soon offer “good-to-go days” for Annual Passholders and Disney Cast Members.

“In 2024, we plan to offer select days on which our Annual Passholders* and Disney cast members may visit Walt Disney World theme parks without needing a park reservation. Once introduced, we will roll out these good-to-go days on an ongoing basis. This will be in addition to the recent update which offers Passholders the opportunity to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park. Good-to-go days may vary by park, and pass block out dates and capacity limitations continue to apply like they do today. Please stay tuned for more details on good-to-go days.”

How this comes across to me is that on days with low attendance, Disney will offer “good-to-go” non-park reservation days to their Cast Members and APs to fill up the parks. But I hope that having an AP doesn’t impact availability for days that favor more expensive day tickets.

I’ll be interested to see how it goes.