Disney To Launch Animated Series ‘Morphle And The Magic Pets’ Next Month







Disney is set to launch a new CGI series next month on Disney+ and Disney Junior. ‘Morphle and the Magic Pets’ is based on a YouTube short series by Moonbug Entertainment. Moonbug is owned by Candle Media, and that might sound familiar to you as it’s the company Bob Iger’s advisors Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer run.

Moonbug Entertainment also currently owns both ‘CoComelon’ and ‘Blippie,’ that they purchased from the original creators. They clearly know the kids market, which is perfect for Disney.

According to Deadline, the show is about two children and a pet named Morphle:

“Morphle and the Magic Pets follows Mila and her stepbrother, Jordie, as they leap into a world of adventure with the help of Morphle, Mila’s magical and loyal pet who has the power to morph into whatever she imagines. The trio use their skills and smarts to keep magic pets out of mischief, solve problems and find ‘magic matches’ for each newcomer.”

The show is based on ‘My Magic Pet Morphle’ by Arthur van Merwijk. Originally, the episodes were three minutes each, and there will still be 50 of those, but they will now be joined by 52 episodes that are seven minutes each.

Disney’s episodes will have a new look to the characters and show.

Disney Junior’s Senior Vice President of Development, Series and Strategy, Alyssa Saphire offered this statement on the new show:

“At Disney Junior, we are always looking for new ways to connect with our young audience of preschoolers and their families. We knew Morphle was already a big hit on YouTube with our core audience of kids 3-5 and were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Moonbug team to build out the world and characters.”

‘Morphle and the Magic Pets’ will debut in the U.S. on Disney+ and Disney Junior on March 20, 2024. It will roll out globally later. No dates have yet been announced.

Source: Deadline