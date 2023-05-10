Disney To Increase Ad Free Tier Pricing Later This Year and New Combined App







Bob Iger has announced that Disney will be increasing the cost of the Ad Free Tier later this year. This comes just months after they began putting ads on Disney+ and charging higher rates for “Ad Free.” They also announced they will roll out an app combining Disney+ and Hulu.

Back in December Disney rolled out the Disney+ Basic tier that kept the base price of $7.99 a month. The Disney Bundle Duo at $12.99 a month and the Disney Bundle Trio Premium at $19.99 a month.

The ad-supported tier for Europe will roll out later this year.

Meanwhile, Disney is saying they plan on removing some content from their streaming platforms.

With these increased cost and decreased content announcements, Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced that a combined app for Disney+ and Hulu will roll out later this year. Each service will also have their own app as well.

It seems Disney’s plan is to squeeze more money out of Disney+ subscribers. I’m not sure that’s going to go the way they think it will, but we shall see.