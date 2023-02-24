Disney To Give Attraction Photos To Walt Disney World Guests Too







Power to the people! It seems that Walt Disney World fans calling out that Disney was seemingly favoriting the Disneyland guests, has reached the higher ups. Now Walt Disney World guests will also get free attraction photos with ticket purchase starting on March 20, 2023.

NEW: Starting on March 20, Walt Disney World guests purchasing Disney Genie+ will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos, taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge. pic.twitter.com/BO3gMM1oie — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 23, 2023

Previously Disney had only offered this perk to Disneyland guests. Normally attraction photos must be purchased separately or with a PhotoPass package. Disney recently announced that Disneyland guests would receive complementary attraction photos with ticket purchase. Walt Disney World guests would only receive the same photos with the purchase of Genie+. Of course that did not go over well. Disney is now changing that.

It’s a great start for sure! Now if Walt Disney World guests could get almost 4 months worth of $104/day tickets and the lower price on Savi’s Workshop and Droid Depot experiences like Disneyland, that would be great!

