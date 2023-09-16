Disney+ To Air Marvel’s Werewolf By Night in Color







Last year Marvel and Disney released a ‘Werewolf by Night’ Special Presentation film on Disney+. It was done in a black and white style reflecting the 1930’s-1940’s time period it was set in. Now, Disney is set to release the special presentation in color next month.

Composer Michael Giacchino was the director of this film, and he did a fantastic job. It’s one of the more interesting Marvel offerings in a while. Perfect for Halloween!

This new colorized version will air on October 20, 2023. There is something extra fun about them doing one version in a black-and-white format and then colonizing it for a re-release. It’s reminiscent of the past when studios would release films colorized after being black-and-white for so long. I hope they keep it in line with that, where you can tell it was colorized, because that would add to the charm.

Giacchino offered this tweet about the upcoming version:

We spent a lot of time working on this color version. We wanted to pay homage to the incredible vibrant color in horror films like the ones Hammer made. A whole new look for #werewolfbynight https://t.co/4p4GxygGdI — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) September 15, 2023

“We spent a lot of time working on this color version. We wanted to pay homage to the incredible vibrant color in horror films like the ones Hammer made. A whole new look for #werewolfbynight.”

I’m looking forward to seeing how they colorize this.

If you haven’t seen it before, you can do so now on Disney+. Here is the synopsis:

“On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!