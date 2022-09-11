Disney+ ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer and Release Date

Tim Allen is returning to play Scott Calvin/ Santa Claus, for another ‘Santa Clause’ project. For this installment of the franchise Disney is using it as a show for Disney+. Santa seems to be looking for a replacement, but somehow it doesn’t involve him dying like the previous Santa did in the first film. A loophole in the “clause?”

Good news though Bernard (David Kromholz) is back!

Here’s the teaser trailer:

The synopsis for the show reads:

“Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.”

Tim Allen is returning along with Elizabeth Mitchel reprising her role as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus. In this film his two children with Carol are Cal Calvin (Austin Kane) and Sandra Calvin (Elizabeth Allen Dick-Allen’s real daughter.)

Other characters that will debut in the series is Simon Choski (Kal Penn) who is a game and product developer who is a single father to his daughter Grace (Rupali Redd.) I’m sure we can figure out who the replacement might be.

‘The Santa Clauses’ was written, directed and executive produced by Jason Winter (Modern Family.) It is also being executive produced by Jack Burditt (Last Man Standing creator,) Tim Allen, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing,) Richard Baker (The Santa Clause) and Rick Messina (The Santa Clause 2.)

The show will debut on Disney+ November 16th with the first two-episodes.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!