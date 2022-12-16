Disney+ ‘The Santa Clauses’ To Air on ABC, Disney Channel, and More

Disney has announced via “Santa” that their Disney+ ‘The Santa Clauses’ show is going to air the first two episodes on ABC, the Disney Channel, Freeform, and FX. Like Disney did with ‘Andor’ it seems they are trying to drum up more interest in the show and / or up their subscriber count by enticing people to subscribe to Disney+ if they want to watch the entire show. 2023 is coming and Iger needs to get the subscriptions and money up to keep the board happy.

Here’s the announcement from “Santa:”

“FROM THE DESK OF THE SANTA CLAUSE

THE NORTH POLE

Ho Ho Ho! Christmas time is on its way, And the Clauses have an announcement too big for my sleigh. I’ve made my list, checked it twice, And I’ve decided to share a sneak peek for those who’ve been nice*.

An opportunity (or four) to watch “The Santa Clauses” is coming soon, To bring joy to your home without leaving your living room. Just as the elves from my workshop spread Christmas cheer, You too can catch the holiday spirit with the first two episodes here:

Freeform: Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. EST/PST (following a special marathon of the “Santa Clause” movie trilogy)

FX: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. EST/PST

ABC: Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 3:30 p.m. EST / 12:30 p.m. PST

Disney Channel: Christmas Day, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. EST/PST

All episodes are currently streaming on Disney+ For those who were naughty (including ones trying to steal my job) There is still time for you to turn things around and stop behaving like spoiled eggnog.

Start by watching “The Santa Clauses” all Christmas week long. It will warm your heart and lift your spirits; I wouldn’t steer you wrong. Now get cozy and comfy cause you’ll love what you see Then catch the full season on Disney+; Start streaming with episode three!

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good (binge-watch) night. With Cheer, Santa Claus”

Yep, “binge-watch” the show, but to do that you need to subscribe to Disney+ after you see the first two episodes on channels you already have. Merry Christmas! Here’s a partial gift, but you need to spend money to unlock the rest. They aren’t even trying to mask that it’s a subscription ploy.

It must have worked with ‘Andor’ because they’re doing it again under Iger this time. Clever marketing though, so I’ll give them credit for that.

Disney has also announced that a second season of the show will be coming as well.

