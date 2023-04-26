Disney Sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, The New Board and Other Government Officials.







And the peeing match continues. After Disney has seemingly been caught having their own lawyers draw up the Restrictive Covenants agreement for the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which they were to remain separate from. Disney is turning around and suing the Governor of Florida.

Now the new Governor DeSantis appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board has voted to overturn the agreement that Disney seemingly orchestrated. Disney responded within minutes by filing a lawsuit against the Florida Governor, the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board and some other lawmakers for “a targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

Meanwhile, Disney has been working with lobbyists to try to do something similar.

Disney had their own private government for years. They wielded far more power than any of their competitors had. Frankly, the Reedy Creek Improvement District should have been revoked years ago, after EPCOT became a theme park and not an actual city.

E-mails seemingly prove that Disney did not stay separate from the governing Reedy Creek Improvement District Board and orchestrated a contract with themselves to give themselves all their power.

Disney is now claiming that Walt Disney World not having a special district with special privileges, which their competition does have, “now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

I would argue that every time Disney’s price gouging and poor choices have done more to damage their business than anything else, but that’s just my opinion.

Bob Iger flat-out told shareholders that being against Disney was “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.” His further comments about being the largest taxpayer in the area and that Orlando was just swamp-land before Disney arrived implied that Disney should be allowed to do what they want because of those reasons.

Iger said he would sit down and talk to Ron DeSantis to try and resolve the situation, but instead of doing that they stayed away and got a lawsuit ready for when the board would nullify Disney’s lawyer’s contract.

It’s all so tiresome.

Disney is going to resort to what it usually does and sue. Shocker.

I just want both sides to reach a compromise and work it out already. It’s a peeing match and we are all getting wet.

