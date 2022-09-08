Disney+ Subscribers Offered Holiday Discounts at Walt Disney World Resorts

Today is Disney+ day and Disney just announced another Disney+ subscriber discount for their offerings. Yesterday it was Disney Cruise Lines and today it’s the Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
The new discounts have also been for peak time stays. Christmastime deals are rare. Dates on this deal are for stays up till Christmas December 11 – December 25, 2022!
It’s a limited window but for a high demand time.
Here’s the deal:
20% off Resort Hotels
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
15% Off Resort Hotels
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
10% Off Resort Hotels
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Details:
“The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room. Length of stay requirements may apply. Proof of Disney+ subscription required.
Eligibility
Proof of Disney+ subscription required. Disney+ subscriber with an active subscription must stay in the room.
Length of Stay Requirements
- Minimum – 1 night
- Maximum – 14 nights
Important Details
- This offer is only available to Disney+ subscribers. Proof of Disney+ subscription required. Must be 18+ to subscribe to Disney+.
- Disney+ subscriber must stay in the room.
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Offer must be booked online or via a travel professional.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply for more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Advance reservations required.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.
- Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.“
The end of the fiscal year is at the end of the month. What better way to drive up subscriber numbers before the yearly investor call than something like this. If you are a Disney+ subscriber you win!
