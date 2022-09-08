Disney+ Subscribers Offered Holiday Discounts at Walt Disney World Resorts

Today is Disney+ day and Disney just announced another Disney+ subscriber discount for their offerings. Yesterday it was Disney Cruise Lines and today it’s the Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

The new discounts have also been for peak time stays. Christmastime deals are rare. Dates on this deal are for stays up till Christmas December 11 – December 25, 2022!

It’s a limited window but for a high demand time.

Here’s the deal:

20% off Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

15% Off Resort Hotels

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

10% Off Resort Hotels

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Details:

“The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room. Length of stay requirements may apply. Proof of Disney+ subscription required.

Eligibility

Proof of Disney+ subscription required. Disney+ subscriber with an active subscription must stay in the room.

Length of Stay Requirements

Minimum – 1 night

Maximum – 14 nights

Important Details

This offer is only available to Disney+ subscribers. Proof of Disney+ subscription required. Must be 18+ to subscribe to Disney+.

Disney+ subscriber must stay in the room.

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Offer must be booked online or via a travel professional.

Additional per-adult charges may apply for more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.

Valid admission and a park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.“

The end of the fiscal year is at the end of the month. What better way to drive up subscriber numbers before the yearly investor call than something like this. If you are a Disney+ subscriber you win!