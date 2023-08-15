Disney+ Subscribers Are Dropping Service After Price Hikes







During the Walt Disney Company’s last earnings call, CEO Bob Iger announced price hikes across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+. The price increases mostly hit ad-free services as the company has been focusing on double dipping with paid subscriptions and ad buys. That, combined with Iger’s announcement that the service will crack down on password sharing, is seemingly driving subscribers away with “Cancel Disney Plus” becoming a trending search on social media. (Directions on how to cancel your subscription are at the bottom of this article.)

Many customers are becoming more and more aware of the fact that they only use the service for new Marvel or Star Wars shows and not much else. But even those shows are seeing audience drop off. ‘Secret Invasion’ had extremely low viewership numbers and lackluster reviews.

Disney’s announcement seemingly reminded fans that they don’t use the service.

Here are some of the comments from Twitter (X):

“I’m not happy about the price increase at Disney+ But Cracking down on Password Sharing, is a new low Canceling my Disney+ not sorry If you wanna make your money Back @DisneyPlus @DisneyStudios @Disney stop Buying and making shitty shows….”

“#DisneyPlus is not worth $14 per month. Disney has double the price in 4 years, showing their original low price was a bait and switch to con parents into signing up. Time to #canceldisneyplus” “Your content isn’t even close to being good enough to double your price. Looks like there’s nothing left to do but #canceldisneyplus“

“#CancelHulu #CancelDisneyPlus I canceled both. Not enough value. Hulu in terms of content on offer and Disney Plus in terms of quality of content. “But we have Star Wars and Marvel”… Okay, but you keep making them poorly. This is not the point where you ask for more money 😂”

“Raising the price AGAIN? And what am I getting in return? Tell you what, @DisneyPlus – raise the price AGAIN and not give me any for it, I’m cancelling my account#CancelDisneyPlus“

Some are also mentioning Hulu. Hulu with Live TV prices have almost doubled since Disney took control in 2019. In four years the prices went from $45 (with ads)- $51 (ad free) a month to $77 (with ads) and $90 (ad free.) Again, that increase happened in only four years. That’s around a 71%-76% pricing increase.

Disney+ is increasing to $13.99 (ad-free) and was originally $6.99 a month and had no ads. That’s double the cost of the service. Ad-supported Disney+ only increased to $7.99, but Disney gets to double dip with advertisers and likely makes more money.

Many customers are not finding value in Disney+. Many only subscribe to watch a show here and there and then cancel.

I don’t think this is going to go the way Disney hoped. I expect to see more “deals” or “free” offers ahead of future earnings calls to temporarily boost subscribers ahead of quarterly metrics.

If you want to cancel your subscription here is what you do:

“If you’re invoiced directly by Disney+ and would like to cancel your subscription (steps may vary for subscribers invoiced through a third party):

Log in to your Disney+ account through a computer or mobile browser Select your profile Select Account Select your Disney+ subscription under Subscription Select Cancel Subscription You will be prompted to share your reason for cancelling, fill out the survey (optional) and complete your cancellation

You’ll continue to have access to Disney+ until the end of your current payment cycle but will not be charged moving forward. More information on cancellation can be found in your Subscriber Agreement.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!