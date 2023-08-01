Disney Story Dolls Now Available on Shop Disney

Disney has some new dolls available today on Shop Disney. They are called “Disney Story Dolls” and offer Disney Princesses and friends with and extra outfit and animal companion. The box also becomes a backdrop. There are even activities and coloring sections for children to do.
They are the same basic dolls that they sell for $19.99, but for $10 more you get extra pieces. It’s actually not a bad deal when you compare them at full price. If the basic dolls go on sale it isn’t as good of a deal. When these go on sale grab them because it would be an amazing deal. Especially for the upcoming holiday season!
Sizes on the dolls range from 10″-11.5″ tall.
Let’s take a look!
Belle – $29.99
- Belle Disney Story Doll
- Costume features satin gown with ruched skirt and golden rose filigree
- Satin sash with rosette
- Glittering evening gloves
- Additional blue satin dress with gathered sleeves, lace trim and floral print apron
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include shoes, hair bow, basket, storybook, plus Chip and sheep figures
Cinderella – $29.99
- Cinderella Disney Story Doll
- Satin ballgown features white satin puff sleeves and peplum
- Floral print satin skirt
- Glittering bodice and mesh skirt overlay
- Includes pretend glass slippers, evening gloves, satin hair band and choker
- Additional outfit: Cinderella’s rag dress with satin top, mesh apron, floral print skirt and collar
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include household shoes, sewing basket, plus Gus and Lucifer figures
Elsa – $29.99
- Elsa Disney Story Doll
- Costume features satin gown with icy print pattern, sheer organza sleeves and cape
- Leggings
- Translucent slippers
- Additional glittering satin dress with sheer print cape and satin print belt
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include boots, glittering ribbons, snowflake hair fixtures, plus Bruni and Olaf figures
Ariel – $29.99
- Ariel Disney Story Doll
- Costume features glittering scaled satin mermaid tail with ruffled peplum and fluted fins, plus sparkly ”shell” top with glittering, ruffled straps
- Satin skirt with glittering filigree pattern
- Additional blue satin dress with glitter-accented gathered sleeves, sea filigree print skirt and corset with ribbon tie
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Long red hair
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include pearlescent shoes, hair ribbon, baguettes, ”dinglehopper” brush, plus Flounder figure
Anna – $29.99
- Anna Disney Story Doll
- Costume features glittering top skirt, striped print underskirt, long sleeves with rosemaling screen art, and satin belt with brooch
- Additional satin print dress with long vest and golden sash
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include boots, simulated leather bag, lantern, compass, plus baby Sven figure
Moana – $29.99
- Moana Disney Story Doll
- Authentic costume features simulated tapa cloth and print designs
- Necklace with Heart of Te Fiti amulet
- Additional two-piece ceremonial outfit with floral lei headband
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include oar plus Pua figure
Tinker Bell – $29.99
- Tinker Bell Disney Story Doll
- Costume features glitter and metallic fabric and mesh underskirt
- Slippers with furry pom poms
- Translucent filigreed fairy wings
- Additional outfit: glittering velour jacket with furry trims and satin belt
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include boots with furry pom poms, shoulder bag, glittering wand, plus baby Tick-Tock figure
Mulan – $29.99
- Mulan Disney Story Doll
- Costume includes textured skirt, satin top, belt with floral filigree print pattern, and glittering sash
- Additional two-piece warrior training outfit with sash
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include shoes, leggings and sword, plus Mushu and Little Brother figures
Tiana – $29.99
- Tiana Disney Story Doll
- Costume features satin gown with glittering leafy petals, fabric florette and coordinating tiara
- Fluted mesh skirt overlay
- Additional satin dress with print top and pleated skirt
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include shoes, The Frog Prince storybook, plate, sugar bowl, plus Naveen as Frog figure
Raya – $29.99
- Raya Disney Story Doll
- Costume includes wrap top, print vest, pants with metallic filigree, boots, bracelet and gauntlet
- Faux leather belt
- Additional cloak with print filigree and lining
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include hat, simulated leather shoulder bag, sword, plus Ongies (Dyan, Pan and Uka) figurine
Jasmine – $29.99
- Jasmine Disney Story Doll
- Costume includes glittering satin top and puff pants
- Mesh peplum overlay and shoulder trim with glittering filigree pattern
- Additional lavender satin dress with glittering skirt, gem brooch and sheer peacock print peplum
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include golden shoes, two necklaces, Genie Lamp, plus Rajah figure
Rapunzel – $29.99
- Rapunzel Disney Story Doll
- Costume features satin dress with lace-up detailing on bodice, and puff sleeves with fluted, draped cuffs
- Satin skirt with glittering filigree pattern
- Additional pink satin dress with puffed sleeves, picot trim neckline and cuffs, floral print skirt and glittering mesh overlay
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Long golden hair
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include shoes, floral headband, frying pan, guitar, plus Pascal figure
Aurora – $29.99
- Aurora Disney Story Doll
- Costume features satin gown with glittering filigree pattern, peplum and trims
- Sheer organza collar
- Glittering mesh skirt overlay
- Golden crown
- Additional outfit: ”Briar Rose” peasant dress with satin shirt and rose print skirt, corset and lace trims
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include shoes, berry basket, golden necklace, plus owl as ”mock Prince” figure
Mirabel – $29.99
- Mirabel Disney Story Doll
- Costume includes elaborate print folk dress with scalloped collar and bow brooch
- Non-removable slippers
- Translucent glasses
- Additional matching apron
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include accordion, gift box, candle, toy jaguar, plus Pico and Chispi figures
Pocahontas – $29.99
- Pocahontas Disney Story Doll
- Costume features simulated suede dress with fringed trims and filigree pattern
- Molded boots (non-removable)
- Additional blue simulated suede dress with fringed trims and filigree pattern
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Long flowing hair
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include simulated suede shoulder bag, necklace, compass, three decorative leaves, basket of corn, plus Flit and Meeko figures
Snow White – $29.99
- Snow White Disney Story Doll
- Satin dress features puff sleeves plus lace and ric rac trims
- Mesh skirt overlay with glittering filigree
- Stand up collar
- Includes molded headband and shoes
- Additional outfit: satin ”wishing well” dress with puff sleeves, print bodice, plus embroidered and lace trims
- Self-stick fabric closures
- Fully poseable
- Accessories include clogs, floral headband, apple basket, pie, plus bluebird and bunny figures
These dolls are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
