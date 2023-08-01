Disney Story Dolls Now Available on Shop Disney







Disney has some new dolls available today on Shop Disney. They are called “Disney Story Dolls” and offer Disney Princesses and friends with and extra outfit and animal companion. The box also becomes a backdrop. There are even activities and coloring sections for children to do.

They are the same basic dolls that they sell for $19.99, but for $10 more you get extra pieces. It’s actually not a bad deal when you compare them at full price. If the basic dolls go on sale it isn’t as good of a deal. When these go on sale grab them because it would be an amazing deal. Especially for the upcoming holiday season!

Sizes on the dolls range from 10″-11.5″ tall.

Belle Disney Story Doll

Costume features satin gown with ruched skirt and golden rose filigree

Satin sash with rosette

Glittering evening gloves

Additional blue satin dress with gathered sleeves, lace trim and floral print apron

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include shoes, hair bow, basket, storybook, plus Chip and sheep figures

Cinderella Disney Story Doll

Satin ballgown features white satin puff sleeves and peplum

Floral print satin skirt

Glittering bodice and mesh skirt overlay

Includes pretend glass slippers, evening gloves, satin hair band and choker

Additional outfit: Cinderella’s rag dress with satin top, mesh apron, floral print skirt and collar

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include household shoes, sewing basket, plus Gus and Lucifer figures

Elsa Disney Story Doll

Costume features satin gown with icy print pattern, sheer organza sleeves and cape

Leggings

Translucent slippers

Additional glittering satin dress with sheer print cape and satin print belt

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include boots, glittering ribbons, snowflake hair fixtures, plus Bruni and Olaf figures

Ariel Disney Story Doll

Costume features glittering scaled satin mermaid tail with ruffled peplum and fluted fins, plus sparkly ”shell” top with glittering, ruffled straps

Satin skirt with glittering filigree pattern

Additional blue satin dress with glitter-accented gathered sleeves, sea filigree print skirt and corset with ribbon tie

Self-stick fabric closures

Long red hair

Fully poseable

Accessories include pearlescent shoes, hair ribbon, baguettes, ”dinglehopper” brush, plus Flounder figure

Anna Disney Story Doll

Costume features glittering top skirt, striped print underskirt, long sleeves with rosemaling screen art, and satin belt with brooch

Additional satin print dress with long vest and golden sash

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include boots, simulated leather bag, lantern, compass, plus baby Sven figure

Moana Disney Story Doll

Authentic costume features simulated tapa cloth and print designs

Necklace with Heart of Te Fiti amulet

Additional two-piece ceremonial outfit with floral lei headband

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include oar plus Pua figure

Tinker Bell Disney Story Doll

Costume features glitter and metallic fabric and mesh underskirt

Slippers with furry pom poms

Translucent filigreed fairy wings

Additional outfit: glittering velour jacket with furry trims and satin belt

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include boots with furry pom poms, shoulder bag, glittering wand, plus baby Tick-Tock figure

Mulan Disney Story Doll

Costume includes textured skirt, satin top, belt with floral filigree print pattern, and glittering sash

Additional two-piece warrior training outfit with sash

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include shoes, leggings and sword, plus Mushu and Little Brother figures

Tiana Disney Story Doll

Costume features satin gown with glittering leafy petals, fabric florette and coordinating tiara

Fluted mesh skirt overlay

Additional satin dress with print top and pleated skirt

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include shoes, The Frog Prince storybook, plate, sugar bowl, plus Naveen as Frog figure

Raya Disney Story Doll

Costume includes wrap top, print vest, pants with metallic filigree, boots, bracelet and gauntlet

Faux leather belt

Additional cloak with print filigree and lining

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include hat, simulated leather shoulder bag, sword, plus Ongies (Dyan, Pan and Uka) figurine

Jasmine Disney Story Doll

Costume includes glittering satin top and puff pants

Mesh peplum overlay and shoulder trim with glittering filigree pattern

Additional lavender satin dress with glittering skirt, gem brooch and sheer peacock print peplum

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include golden shoes, two necklaces, Genie Lamp, plus Rajah figure

Rapunzel Disney Story Doll

Costume features satin dress with lace-up detailing on bodice, and puff sleeves with fluted, draped cuffs

Satin skirt with glittering filigree pattern

Additional pink satin dress with puffed sleeves, picot trim neckline and cuffs, floral print skirt and glittering mesh overlay

Self-stick fabric closures

Long golden hair

Fully poseable

Accessories include shoes, floral headband, frying pan, guitar, plus Pascal figure

Aurora Disney Story Doll

Costume features satin gown with glittering filigree pattern, peplum and trims

Sheer organza collar

Glittering mesh skirt overlay

Golden crown

Additional outfit: ”Briar Rose” peasant dress with satin shirt and rose print skirt, corset and lace trims

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include shoes, berry basket, golden necklace, plus owl as ”mock Prince” figure

Mirabel Disney Story Doll

Costume includes elaborate print folk dress with scalloped collar and bow brooch

Non-removable slippers

Translucent glasses

Additional matching apron

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include accordion, gift box, candle, toy jaguar, plus Pico and Chispi figures

Pocahontas Disney Story Doll

Costume features simulated suede dress with fringed trims and filigree pattern

Molded boots (non-removable)

Additional blue simulated suede dress with fringed trims and filigree pattern

Self-stick fabric closures

Long flowing hair

Fully poseable

Accessories include simulated suede shoulder bag, necklace, compass, three decorative leaves, basket of corn, plus Flit and Meeko figures

Snow White Disney Story Doll

Satin dress features puff sleeves plus lace and ric rac trims

Mesh skirt overlay with glittering filigree

Stand up collar

Includes molded headband and shoes

Additional outfit: satin ”wishing well” dress with puff sleeves, print bodice, plus embroidered and lace trims

Self-stick fabric closures

Fully poseable

Accessories include clogs, floral headband, apple basket, pie, plus bluebird and bunny figures

