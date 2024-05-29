Disney Store Is Having A Huge Sale on Princess Dresses, Adaptive Costumes and Halloween Costumes







Halloween is still a few months away, but you could score some deals today on the Disney Store. Don’t pay full price for the expensive Disney princess dresses in the parks and grab them on sale now before your trip!

Disney has kicked off its big sale in its store, and there are many deals to be found. Right now, they have huge savings on costumes, adaptive costumes, and wheelchair costumes!

Let’s take a look!

Disney Princess costumes, normally $49.99, are now on sale for $20 off for $29.98.

Encanto Costumes on sale.

Originally $49.99 and now $14.98 – $19.98.

Disney also has some adaptive and Wheelchair costumes available for $30 – $40 off!

Disney’s Wish Costumes

These pieces are available on the Disney Store now.