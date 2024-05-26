Disney Store Attempts to Dump ‘Wish’ Merchandise with Big Discounts







It’s no secret that Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration movie, Wish, was a failure on several accounts. The movie had flaws with its plot, characters, and even merchandise. For the few fans of the movie who held out this long, you can now get Wish collectibles, toys, and more at a massive discount.

The Disney Store is trying to clear out the warehouse, which means you can save up to 60%! Not only do you get some mean deals on Dooney wallets and Loungefly bags, but 10% of all the Wish merchandise sales will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Or you could donate to it directly…

Anyway, the sale is impressive. Even $100 LEGO sets are marked down to under $40. The $300 Dooney & Bourke tote is now $225. The Loungefly Mini Backpack? That’s only $30. If you wanted an inexpensive MagicBand+, as long as you don’t mind the Wish iconography, there’s one in that sale that’s only $17.98!

The Disney Store currently has over 70 Wish items, most steeply discounted. It’s unclear how long the sale will last, so have yourself a Memorial Day shopping spree.

I was surprised that Disney was willing to cut prices so deeply less than a year after the movie premiered in theatres. Then again, we’ve been seeing companies like Hasbro bathe in unsellable MCU and Star Wars action figures, resulting in them being discounted by up to 80%. Those poor Target clearance endcaps…

However, I haven’t seen Wish items with yellow tags yet. With a daughter in the proper age range for these items, I’ve had to spend a lot of time being hauled through those aisles.

Maybe they’re quietly disposed of instead of suffering the indignity of being shoved into the dreaded and ill-maintained clearance row? Right next to the ALF action figures and Funko Pops.

[Source: Disney Store]