Disney+ ‘Star Wars: Andor’ Season 2 Is Still Filming Even With the SAG-AFTRA Cast







If reports are true it looks like Bob Iger is going to push forward regardless of the SAG-AFTRA strike. While many productions have shut down, Lucasfilm is still moving ahead with the second season of their Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ show “Andor.”

It appears that since the filming is being done in the UK, and many of the cast members are British, they are part of a different acting union called Equity and not part of SAG. So Disney is leveraging that to continue production on the show. Of course any actor that is part of the unions on strike are not filming the new episodes.

Deadline reports that the show is continuing, and Equity actors are reportedly not allowed to stand in solidarity with SAG actors “Equity performers have been told that they risk being sued for breach of contract if they walk off set in solidarity with American colleagues.”

Of course, the show will not be able to be completely filmed without the SAG actors, but Disney is trying to mitigate damages and wasted time.

This comes after Bob Iger has been called out by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher over comments he made regarding the timing of the strike.

“It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”

Disney also had come under fire for insisting show runners and writer producers continue to work during the WGA strike. With ABC Signature assistant chief counsel Bob McPhail sending out this letter:

“We want specifically to reiterate to you as a showrunner or other writer-producer that you are not excused from performing your duties as a showrunner and/or producer on your series as a result of the WGA strike. Your personal services agreement with [the] Studio requires that you perform your showrunner and/or producing duties even if the WGA attempts to fine you for performing such services during the strike. Your duties as a showrunner and/or producer are not excused, suspended or terminated until and unless you are so notified in writing by the Studio.”

Disney does not have the money to lose as issues keep piling up for them. This is likely not going to help Iger’s image improve with Hollywood.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Deadline