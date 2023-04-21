Disney Springs Good Neighbor Hotels Offering Deals May-August!







If you are looking for a lower priced alternative to Walt Disney World Resort hotels the Disney Springs are “Good Neighbor” hotels offer better prices with some of the same amenities of WDW Resort hotels. Now they are offering even better deals from May 1- August 31, 2023!

“Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels include seven properties conveniently located in the Walt Disney World® Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining, and recreation offerings. Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel and is within walking distance of the area’s finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs®.”

My kids love Disney Springs so staying near there would be something they would enjoy.

The seven hotel offerings include:

B Resort and Spa – Starting $139 per night

Double Tree Suites by Hilton – Rates from $137 per night

Drury Plaza Hotel – Prices start at $130 per night

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – Prices start at $186 per night

Hilton Lake Buena Vista – Starting at $169 per night

Holiday Inn– Rates from $108 per night

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – Starting at $97 per night

Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels guests receive additional savings to add value to their Orlando area vacation experience including:

Complimentary transportation – Daily bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World® Theme Parks for Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotel guests. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary.

Early Access – Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotel guests enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day.

Golf – Tee times can be booked up to 90 days in advance with discounts on greens fees and rental equipment to play on all four Walt Disney World® Golf championship courses.

Fine print:

* Special room rates are available for stays May 1 through August 31, 2023, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Services Fee, daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups.

Maybe if you can save a bit extra on the hotel you can add on extra experiences at the parks like dining or the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party staring on August 11th!

