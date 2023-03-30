Disney Springs Dining Update (March 29, 2023)







With over 20 table-service dining options and even more counter-service options, things often change with Disney Springs restaurants. Even food bloggers need help keeping track of the food and beverage offered at Disney Springs. We recently noticed a few changes at Disney Springs restaurants and decided to share a Disney Springs dining update with you.

Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew

Everglazed serves various large doughnuts, sandwiches, and cold brews. This donut shop often releases limited-time doughnuts. However, Everglazed announced that a new doughnut would become a part of the everyday lineup. Everglazed stated that “our 𝐂𝐚𝐟é 𝐌𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐭 is caramel iced and topped with chocolate chips, coffee buttercream, caramel, and chocolate icing to make this Everglazed donut an absolute must!”

T- Rex Café

The T-Rex Café announced some new limited-time items to its menu. None of these sound like the standard options at T-Rex Café. However, they do sound like a carnivore’s ideal selection. The five new items include:

Caribbean T-Bone

Blackened Tuna

Creole Chicken and Shrimp Ravioli

BBQ Combo Platter

Hot Honey Salmon and Shrimp

T-Rex Café did not indicate how long these limited-time menu items would be around. Logic leads us to conclude that these might be replaced with new limited-time menu items this summer.

Easter Treats at Disney Springs Dining Update

In case you missed it, last week, Disney announced their Easter season limited-time food items. Four of the sweet shops will offer tasty Easter-themed items. These offerings include:

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available April 1 through 9)

Easter Petit Cake: Vanilla chiffon, berry compote, berry mousse, and cream cheese mousse

The Ganachery (Available through April 9)

Bunny Minnie Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate piñata filled with Easter treats

Easter Ganache Pop: Strawberry ganache pop enrobed in dark chocolate.

Milk Chocolate Marshmallows: Vanilla marshmallows surrounded by milk chocolate.

Chocolate Surprise Bunny: Milk chocolate bunny filled with marshmallow treats.

Swirls on the Water (Available April 1 through 30)

Easter Basket Nachos: DOLE Whip raspberry, cotton candy soft-serve, jellybeans, raspberry sauce, strawberry boba, whip cream, and waffle chips (New)

Cotton Candy Cone: DOLE Whip raspberry, cotton candy soft-serve, celebration cone, and sprinkles

Vivoli Il Gelato (Available through April 30)

Brownie Bunny Milkshake: Brownie batter gelato, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate shavings

Easter Basket: Vanilla gelato, chocolate sauce, SKITTLES, TWIX, and SNICKERS

3 MUSKETEERS Cannoli: Sweet ricotta cream with 3 MUSKETEERS pieces

Sprinkles Disney Springs Dining Update

Speaking of sweet treats, Sprinkles always has some limited-time cupcakes for sale. For example, The Matcha Yuzu cupcake costs $7.00. This cupcake is available through April 2. This cupcake consists of a matcha cake base with a marshmallow cream core. The cupcake comes topped with yuzu citrus buttercream.

We hope you find something in this list that is helpful to you. If you are lucky enough to visit Disney Springs soon, let us know if you ordered any of these items from our Disney Springs dining update. As always, eat like you mean it!