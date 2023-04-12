Disney Springs Dining Update (April 12, 2023)







The Orlando area theme parks survived the Easter weekend. The larger spring break crowds are fading for this year. Still, the new season means many potential Disney Springs dining updates for you to look at.

Sprinkles

While Sprinkle Cupcakes sold the Easter options we covered in the last update, a new limited-time cupcake came out right after Easter. The Mythical Creature by Mother’s Cupcake costs $7.00. This will be available April 10-24. This cupcake consists of pink, blue, and purple sprinkle studded vanilla cake, purple sugar cookie crust, pink vanilla buttercream frosting, lightly sprinkled with sugar crystals, and finished with a Mother’s Mythical Creature cookie.

In addition, Sprinkles Cupcakes has two more limited-time cupcakes coming out this month. The Vietnamese Coffee Cupcake will be sold from April 17-May 14. Also, a Patron Margarita Cupcake can be purchased from April 24-May 7.

On a related note, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort continues to go through major changes. For example, the Sprinkles location at Disneyland Resort in California closed recently. For the record, we do not expect the Disney Springs location to close as a result of that change.

Amorette’s Patisserie

Not to be outdone this month, Amorette’s Patisserie has a special Disney-themed treat. All month long, Amorette’s Patisserie will have Chip & Dale macarons available. One side features Chip, and the other side is Dale. The macarons are filled with chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate ganache. There will be limited quantities available daily.

STK Steakhouse

For the late-night person, STK Steakhouse started a happy hour just for you. The popular happy hour menu items offered during the week from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. will now be available in the evenings. For most people, these will be sold late in the evenings. The happy hour bar menu can be enjoyed Sunday through Thursday evenings from 10:00 p.m. to midnight or later. Unlike the regular menu, these bar-style menu items will be easier on your bank account.

Chicken Guy at Disney Springs

In contrast to STK Steakhouse, Chicken Guy offers some of the least expensive dining options at Disney Springs. Along with the chicken choices here, Chicken Guy serves milkshakes. The Huckleberry Milkshake has been added to the menu for a limited time. This hand-spun vanilla soft-serve milkshake comes with mixed berry puree. This milkshake is topped with fresh whipped cream & Cinnamon Toast Crumble. The Huckleberry Milkshake costs $6.99.

The Polite Pig

The best BBQ on Walt Disney World property exists at The Polite Pig. This counter service location added a new “Chef’s Special.” The Polite Pork Paillard costs $20. This consists of smoked pork loin, fried shoestring potatoes, arugula, crumbled bacon, marinated tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese and pimento bourbon aioli. Based on previous specials here, we anticipate this being very popular.

Wine Bar George at Disney Springs

Wine Bar George, run by George Miliotes, Master Sommelier, features over 140 wines, all available by glass, bottle, and some by the ounce. In addition, the menu offers many small plate-style dishes to enjoy your time and beverage. Recently, Wine Bar George announced three new spring menu items. They are:

House-made Avocado Ricotta ($15.00) – pickled radish, hot honey, and grilled sourdough bread

Zucchini Hush Puppies ($9.00) – with preserved lemon remoulade

Strawberry Tart ($10.00) – mascarpone and toasted pecans

Pizza Ponte Disney Springs Dining Update

Completing our list for today, we should venture to Pizza Ponte. Pizza Ponte makes an excellent place to pick up a slice of pizza at Disney Springs. We think this place offers the best counter-service pizza on Walt Disney World property. Also, Pizza Ponte announced a new addition to the menu.

The “Bun Giorno” arrived at Pizza Ponte. These garlic-cheese pinwheels come layered with mozzarella, provolone, roasted garlic, parmigiano, and served with a side of marinara. Pizza Ponte states they make these fresh daily. These cost $8.50.

Dining options change at Disney Springs often. If you find yourself at Disney Springs, these might appeal to you during your time there. If not, with over 20 table service restaurants and event more counter service and snack options, Disney Springs will have something you will enjoy eating. As always, eat like you mean it!