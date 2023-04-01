Disney Springs Dining Update (April 1, 2023)







The beginning of April means new limited-time menu items that deserve a Disney Springs dining update.

Over at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Narcoossee’s reopened from a refurbishment today. Still, for this April Fool’s Day update, we will not joke around about yummy food.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

April brings many new limited-time cupcakes for guests to try at Sprinkles at Disney Springs. These three Easter-themed cupcakes will be available from April 3-9.

Chocolate Bunny ($7.00) – dark chocolate cake, chocolate ganache core, chocolate cream cheese frosting, topped with chocolate ganache.

Easter Fancy Sprinkle ($6.50) – birthday cake topped with vanilla buttercream and finished with exclusive Easter sprinkles by Fancy Sprinkles.

Berries and Cream ($7.00) – pie crust-lined blueberry studded vanilla cake, cored and filled with blueberry pie filling, frosted with Vanilla Butter Cream, and finished with lilac sugar crystals.

Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs Dining Update

The ever-popular Gideon’s Bakehouse location at Disney Springs continues the trend of monthly cookies, cakes, and cold brews. For April, guests can enjoy new options at Gidden’s Bakehouse. Gideon’s Bakehouse also stated recently that some unique items would be out for Easter. We will update you when those Easter sweet treats are announced.

In April, Gideon’s Bakehouse fans can enjoy the following:

The Coffee Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie arrives in April. This handmade, vanilla-based cookie is filled and topped with freshly ground espresso beans and complimented with toffee, dark chocolates, and a sprinkling of sea salt. ⁣These limited-time cookies will be sold at Gideon’s at Disney Springs and the original East End Market store every day of April.

⁣

The Coffee Toffee Vanilla Bean Cake will be available every Wednesday and Saturday at both locations. This three-layer comes coated in layers of coffee buttercream and filled with crunchy toffee pieces.

Also, a Salted Caramel Nitro Cold Brew will be sold in April.

⁣⁣Salt & Straw Disney Springs Dining Update

Salt & Straw offers a new selection of limited-time ice cream flavors regularly. This usually happens around the beginning of the month. Salt & Straw stopped selling its cereal-themed ice cream. Salt & Straw replaced those with The “Vault” series for April. Technically, they started selling these ice cream flavors on March 31, 2023.

The five “Vault” flavors range from nice twists on typical ice cream to the usual Salt & Straw outside-the-box concoctions. Guests can try the following in this limited-time selection:

Honey Marshmallow Rocky Road

Sweet Corn & Waffle Cones

Strawberry Cilantro Lime Cheesecake

Black Olive Brittle & Goat Cheese

Mango Habanero IPA Sorbet

Ghirardelli Disney Springs

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Disney company, a new dessert arrived at Disney Springs. Ghirardelli announced on its social media, “Celebrate #Disney100 with our Platinum Magical Sundae topped with handmade hot fudge, dipped chocolate waffle ears & celebration sprinkles! 🐭🏰 It’s available at any Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop at our Disney locations!”

Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew

Earlier this week, we reported that the new Cafe Mocha Donut would be part of the everyday lineup of donuts at Everglazed. Apparently, with additions, subtractions need to happen. The cast members at Everglazed told guests that the Everything donut is no longer a part of the everyday lineup of donuts. Having ordered this donut that merges the idea of a donut and an everything bagel a few times, we are not surprised this one will leave the menu if this is true. Like all restaurants at Disney Springs, Everglazed is constantly updating its menus with seasonal additions, holiday specials…and more. Sometimes, a donut might rotate off the menu to make room for the season’s specials or a Disney Springs-themed promotion.

The Polite Pig

Apparently, The Polite Pig decided to prove that it offers sweets too. This excellent counter-service barbecue restaurant announced, on social media, a new item. The Polite Pig wrote, “A new dessert is on the menu. Cheesecake with a Meyer Lemon Curd and Fresh Berries. This cheesecake is a must try. In fact, it’s so good, we can’t even describe it in words. Seriously, check it out for yourself and see what all the fuss is about!” This dessert costs seven dollars.

Today’s Disney Springs dining update came with plenty of sugar. If you are at Disney Springs this month, let us know your thoughts on these sweet treats in today’s Disney Springs dining update. As always, eat like you mean it!