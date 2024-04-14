Disney Speedstorm Veers Off Track With New Monetization Update







In early 2022, Disney announced a brand new kart racing game in partnership with developer and publisher Gameloft called Disney Speedstorm. The game lets players take control of different Disney and Pixar characters and race across tracks based on various Disney and Pixar films. Several films and franchises, such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Frozen, Monsters Inc., and Toy Story, are represented.







The game launched in September 2023. While it operated under the free-to-play model, it encouraged players to buy in-game currency to unlock more content. All content could be earned through player progression without paying.



In each new season in the game, new content is added and can be purchased through passes using in game tokens that can be either bought with real world money or earned in game. The upcoming seventh season will be Wreck-it-Ralph themed and will feature five new racers and a new track.







However, now the game will seemingly force players to fork over money in the upcoming update. According to the latest community update the golden pass will require purchase through real world money instead of earned tokens like before:



“Starting in Season 7, each part will have its own dedicated Golden Pass with free and premium tracks. The premium Golden Pass will no longer be purchasable with Tokens and will only be available as a direct purchase for $9.99/€9.99 or equivalent in local currency.”



“Golden Pass Bundles will also be available for each part as a direct purchase for $19.99/€19.99 or equivalent in local currency, allowing you to skip the first 15 tiers immediately.“







Following the announcement online, players have voiced their opinions on the situation with some even threatening to boycott. Gameloft has yet to respond to the backlash. The next season is set to release later this month.



What do you think? Are players justified in their anger? Should the pass still be able to be earned for free? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: IGN