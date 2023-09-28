Disney Speedstorm, the Free-to-Play Kart Racer, Officially Launches Today!







Disney Speedstorm has arrived! The free-to-play competitive kart racing game is celebrating its graduation from an early access title to being a real boy … er game.

Disney Speedstorm had been in early access since April and soft launched at the beginning of August. However, today is the kart racer’s official release date, and it comes with an impressive lineup of characters.

Mickey, Minnie, Baloo, Jack Sparrow, and the Toy Story crew are just a small number of racers making up the roster. However, you’ll need to unlock many of them … which could come at a price.

As this is a free-to-play title, expect lots of “incentives” to spend real-world currency. However, reviews stretching as far back as the game’s early access days seem primarily positive.

Disney Speedstorm is available on all the major platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, Windows, PS4/PS5, XBOX One, XBOX Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Mobile versions are “coming soon” but can be pre-registered via the Google Play Store or pre-ordered from the App Store.

The title launches with three seasons’ worth of characters and tracks in place, with Season 4 being Aladdin-themed.

If you’re going to be playing Disney Speedstorm on PC, here are the specs required according to Steam:

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) or Newer (64 bit) Windows OS Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1300x Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB / GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon R7 370 4GB DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space



RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 (64 bit) or Newer (64 bit) Windows OS Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600x Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon 5700X DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space



The first trailer for Disney Speedstorm arrived late last year, with news about the title getting a Nintendo Switch release going back as far as February 2022.

[Source: Disney Speedstorm’s Official Website]