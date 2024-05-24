Disney SpeedStorm Adds Kermit The Frog To Its Roster







The world of Disney SpeedStorm just got a whole lot more unpredictable. In a surprise announcement, it was revealed that the iconic Jim Henson character, Kermit the Frog, will be joining the game as a playable racer.

The official description reads:



“Everyone’s favorite Muppet is putting rubber to the road with Kermit the Frog’s inclusion in the game. Kermit the Frog joins Disney Speedstorm in his dedicated Time Limited Event during Season 7 Part 2 of Disney Speedstorm, available now for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.“



Kermit can be seen racing along at high speeds in his lillypad green car pulling off all sorts of trucks and stunts while also casually playing his banjo for a super boost. This marks the first Jim Henson character to join the game with potential future appearances.



The last time Kermit was featured in a kart racing video game was in the PlayStation game from 2000 Muppet Race Mania, which featured over 20 playable Muppet characters and ratable vehicles with over 30 tracks. The game was also given high reviews during its time of release and is considered a cult classic.







While this is definitely a fun addition to the game there has still been controversy surrounding its recent predatory micro-transactions. Gameloft, a primarily mobile game company, is known for putting micro-transactions in their games.



While it is true that SpeedStorm is a free-to-play game and has micro-transaction in it, the game has recently made it more difficult to unlock certain content with some features and items being exclusive to the premium pass which costs real world money.



If these issues are not corrected, the game’s lifespan could be shortened with the risk of it being shut down. Hopefully, they can win back the fans’ trust with future updates.



Are you excited to see Kermit join the game?



Source: Variety