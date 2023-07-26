Disney Shuts Down Disneyland Fantasmic Till Spring 2024







We have some sad news for Disneyland Fantasmic Fans. Disney has announced that the Fantasmic show will return, but it won’t return until Spring 2024.

Earlier this year, the show was shut down after the showpiece Maleficent Dragon caught fire in front of guests, forcing the stoppage of the show and an evacuation of the theater.

Many have been waiting for the show to return, likely without the dragon, but now it seems that it is not coming back until next year. It seems that when the show returns Maleficent dragon will not be a part of the show and instead the show will feature a battle between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent

Disney has released this statement:

“Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we are planning the return of ‘Fantasmic!’ with exciting new magic in spring 2024. As teams continue work on the show, we have launched nightly entertainment on the Rivers of America this summer and we are working on even more exciting entertainment offerings for our guests later this year.”

For the time being Disneyland guests will have to just make do with the Rivers of America shows until Fantasmic returns.

