Disney Showcases Concept Art For “Possible” Avatar Experience In Disneyland







Among Disney’s “announcements” during their annual shareholder meeting, a piece of blue sky art was presented as a possible look at what an Avatar-themed area in Disneyland could look like.

During Disney CEO Bob Iger’s comments about all the “turbocharging” coming to Disney parks, an image of concept art for the Avatar area was put up, and they kept teasing.

It’s basically concept art a “potential” area. Disney keeps using wording like this when showing artwork to try and excite their park fans. But it’s just artwork and that doesn’t mean it will actually be produced or will look like what has been presented.

Here’s what was posted on the Disney Parks Blog:

“We were thrilled to unveil a piece of inspirational artwork developed for a potential new Avatar experience at the Disneyland Resort. We are excited about the stories our guests could experience at Walt’s original theme park destination after approval of DisneylandForward – including the chance to experience all-new Avatar adventures with a visit to Pandora.

Avatar is the latest example of how we are looking to create new and innovative ways to bring our powerful stories to life. Over the past decade, we’ve delivered massive, immersive experiences at our destinations around the world, including new lands and attractions based on Star Wars, the Avengers, Pixar and more.”

That’s it. “Potential new Avatar experience at the Disneyland Resort,” and then discussion about stuff they’ve already done.

I think their definition of “turbocharged” and my definition are not the same thing.

Going turbo is more what I think of.

